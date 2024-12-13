New Ombuds Program For Developmental Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the new Ombuds for the developmental disabilities’ service system, headed by Community Service Society of New York, is now open and ready to accept New Yorkers’ calls in need of assistance navigating services, resolving complaints, providing education and making the right connections.

“People with developmental disabilities and their families deserve every resource available to help them advocate for services — that’s why we’re taking steps to provide a more personalized and responsive experience that connects New Yorkers with critical needs,” Governor Hochul said. “By partnering with the Community Service Society of New York, we are creating a system that can provide people with independent representation so they can navigate the complexities at hand, and ultimately get services they need.”

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “As Governor Hochul’s Chief Disability Officer, I commend the implementation of the state’s Ombuds Program to provide an independent voice for New Yorkers with disabilities. This new office is an example of the Governor’s commitment to improving the lives of all New Yorkers and will be a critical tool for advancing equity and ensuring successful service delivery.”

The new Ombuds program will operate independently from the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD). The program has been developed to assist those with developmental disabilities and their families in resolving and navigating the OPWDD service delivery system. This includes service access and quality, better understanding their rights, and support throughout the process of finding the best avenue for what suits their needs.

Community Service Society of New York has a demonstrated history of working with people with developmental disabilities and proven experience in implementing statewide ombuds programs. They are experts in providing crucial assistance to vulnerable communities, indicating they will be successful serving as New York’s new independent ombuds for people with developmental disabilities.

OPWDD Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Advocacy is a central pillar of the entire service system and everyone will benefit from the support of this objective ombuds program. As the Ombuds, Community Service Society of New York will help educate people about their rights, provide a process that allows for timely and independent resolution of concerns related to the access to or delivery of services, and provide data-driven feedback to OPWDD to help us continue to improve our service system.”

Community Service Society of New York Vice President of Health Initiatives Elisabeth R. Benjamin said, “The Community Service Society of NY is delighted to partner with the Office of the People with Developmental Disabilities and New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities to ensure that people are able to access the supports and services they need.”

In last year’s fiscal budget, Governor Hochul included a $2M appropriation to establish the ombuds program through a competitive procurement process, and included additional annual funding for ongoing support of the program. The Governor is laser focused on providing for our most vulnerable communities the resources that they need to thrive in New York. The goals of the new ombuds program are to:

Establish a statewide ombuds network to identify, investigate, refer and resolve complaints related to access to or delivery of services;

Provide people with developmental disabilities and their family members education on services and rights, help people complete forms/paperwork, access records, and connect to legal services as necessary;

Implement comprehensive community education to increase awareness and use of ombuds services by people with developmental disabilities; and

Collect and analyze data on ombuds program activities and use that information to support ongoing quality assurance and improvement activities.

To contact the new ombuds program for assistance, people with developmental

disabilities or their family members can call 1-800-762-9290. For more information, visit the CSSNY website.

About OPWDD

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provides high-quality person-centered support and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of over 400 not-for-profit providers. OPWDD’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth, and a home within their community. For more information, visit www.opwdd.ny.gov or connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Community Service Society of New York

The Community Service Society of New York (CSS) has worked with and for New Yorkers since 1843 to promote economic opportunity and champion an equitable city and state. We power change through a strategic combination of research, services, and advocacy to make New York more livable for people facing economic insecurity. By expanding access to health care, affordable housing, employment, opportunities for individuals with conviction histories, debt assistance and more, we make a tangible difference in the lives of millions.