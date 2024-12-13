Attorney General Stein & Governor Cooper Take Legal Action Challenging Legislature’s Power Grab

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Today, Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement announcing legal action challenging Senate Bill 382, the legislature’s blatant power grab:

“Today, Governor Cooper and I have taken legal action to stop the legislature’s unconstitutional and dangerous power grab. This law threatens public safety, fractures the chain of command during a crisis, and thwarts the will of voters. Our people deserve better than a power-hungry legislature that puts political games ahead of public safety.”

A copy of the complaint is available here.

###