Attorney General Stein & Governor Cooper Take Legal Action Challenging Legislature’s Power Grab
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Today, Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement announcing legal action challenging Senate Bill 382, the legislature’s blatant power grab:
“Today, Governor Cooper and I have taken legal action to stop the legislature’s unconstitutional and dangerous power grab. This law threatens public safety, fractures the chain of command during a crisis, and thwarts the will of voters. Our people deserve better than a power-hungry legislature that puts political games ahead of public safety.”
A copy of the complaint is available here.
