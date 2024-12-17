Non-Profit Coalition of Asian American Leaders Awarded MacKenzie Scott Funding, Prepares to Launch CAAL Ignite Fund

Coalition of Asian American Leaders Grant Fund CAAL Ignite

Minnesota-based non-profit CAAL awarded MacKenzie Scott funding, prepares to launch CAAL Ignite – a new grant program to invest in Asian American leaders.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL), a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing equity and opportunity for Asian Americans, proudly announces the launch of CAAL Ignite, a groundbreaking grant program designed to invest in Asian American leaders, nonprofits, and small businesses. This transformative initiative is made possible by a $2.5 million gift from renowned philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, alongside additional funding from local and national partners.Asian Americans have long faced systemic barriers, including underfunding, lack of representation, and the ongoing threat of anti-Asian hate. Reports show that incidents of anti-Asian hate surged by over 339% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, underscoring the urgent need for targeted support and action. Additionally, according to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy, for every $100 awarded by foundations nationally, only 20 cents is designated to Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. In Minnesota, AAPI organizations receive just 40 cents per $100 from local foundations.CAAL Ignite directly addresses these inequities by providing $10,000–$15,000 grants to individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses working to drive change and advance equity within their communities. Qualified applicants can sign up to receive notifications and stay informed about application timing and details. Applications officially open in January 2025.“MacKenzie Scott’s generous donation affirms the critical importance of supporting Asian American communities and addressing systemic disparities,” said ThaoMee Xiong, Executive Director of CAAL. “Through CAAL Ignite, we are fueling Asian American creativity, visibility, and prosperity.”The CAAL Ignite program aims to fund 20 grantees in its first year, with a focus on fostering innovation, combating hate, and advancing economic mobility across Minnesota’s Asian American community.In Minnesota, where Asian Americans represent over 20 distinct ethnic groups, systemic inequities persist. Asian American nonprofits receive just 0.2% of national philanthropic funding, and small businesses often face barriers to accessing capital. CAAL Ignite seeks to close these gaps by investing directly in the people and organizations that are making an impact.For more information about CAAL Ignite, notification details, and upcoming events, visit https://caalmn.org/caal-ignite. About the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL):Founded in 2013 by Asian American leaders in Minnesota, CAAL is a network dedicated to equipping and uplifting leaders across sectors, generations, and ethnicities. Rooted in the shared experiences of exclusion and invisibility, CAAL fosters impactful leadership, advances shared agendas, and builds cross-community collaborations to promote equity, justice, and prosperity. Through its asset-based and human-centered approach, CAAL continues to drive meaningful change for Minnesota’s communities. Learn more at www.caalmn.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.