ROCK & ROLL HIGH CELEBRATES 20 YEARS WITH SPECIAL STUDENT PERFORMANCE AT VENTURA THEATRE

Aaron Burch with Musicians at Burch Studio

We create a space where kids can express themselves authentically, free from the distractions of the digital age. Our goal is the performance itself, which fosters collaboration & genuine connection.” — Aaron Burch

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura, CA (December 13, 2024) – Rock and Roll High Collective is thrilled to announce a special performance celebrating its 20th anniversary on December 15th at the Ventura Theatre. This event will showcase the musical talents of their dedicated musicians and highlight two decades of fostering creativity and community through music.

Since its inception as an 8-week program at a community center, Rock and Roll High has evolved into a year-long band program that has engaged countless teens in the art of music-making. Some of the students have gone onto careers with major label bands including: The War On Drugs, The Fits & The Tantrums & The Bad Suns.

The program emphasizes not just musical skills but also essential life lessons in teamwork, leadership, and community service. “We create a space where kids can express themselves authentically, free from the distractions of the digital age,” said Aaron Burch, Director and Founder of Rock and Roll High. “Our goal is the performance itself, which fosters collaboration and genuine connection among students.”

With a focus on analog friendship, the program encourages participants to engage face-to-face, allowing for a richer experience filled with laughter, growth, and shared memories. Each month, bands perform live, raise money for local non-profits, and participate in service projects, all while learning to write, record, and release their own original music.

Burch Studio, the location for the Rock & Roll High Program is located in the nearly 100 years old Ventura Theater Building and features five uniquely themed recording rooms filled with vintage gear and memorabilia from various decades of music. This environment not only inspires creativity but also connects students to the rich history of rock and roll.

Past partnerships with organizations like The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and The Thousand Oaks Teen Center have helped expand the program's reach, making it a vital part of the Ventura community.

Join us on December 15th for an unforgettable evening celebrating 20 years of music, friendship, and community at Rock and Roll High.

Event Details:

Date: December 15, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: The Ventura Theatre

26 South Chestnut Street

Ventura, California

Admission: $20 at the door

Part of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

##

About Rock & Roll High

Founded in 2004, by musician & educator Aaron Burch, Rock and Roll High is dedicated to creating a vibrant musical community where teens can thrive through collaboration and creativity. With a year-long program that emphasizes performance, teamwork, and service, Rock and Roll High continues to inspire the next generation of musicians in Ventura County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.