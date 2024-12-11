Governor-Elect Stein Urges Legislature to Put Aside Petty Politics & Step Up for Western North Carolina

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Today, Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Stein released the following statement after Governor Cooper’s veto of SB382 was overridden.

“The people of western North Carolina are desperate for help from their state government. Yet, this bill is a power grab, not hurricane relief. It is despicable for the Republicans in the General Assembly to use folks’ incredible need for aid to cloak their political pettiness. The legislature needs to step up and do its job. If they do, they will find a good faith partner in me. I’m ready to get to work.”

