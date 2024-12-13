Montana West World Launches Buy One Get One 50% Off Sitewide Xmas Promo

Montana West XMAS Sales Banner Montana West XMAS Sale Montana West Xmas Mystery Gift Box

This holiday season, Montana West is spreading festive cheer with a sitewide Buy One Get One 50% off deal along with mystery gift boxes.

Happy holiday shopping and Merry Xmas!” — Tracy Smith

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana West is providing a convenient solution for last-minute holiday shoppers by launching its sitewide “Buy One, Get One 50% Off” sale. Running until December 15th, this promotion offers shoppers the chance to find thoughtful Christmas gifts or indulge in something special for themselves. The year-end sale wraps up just before the holidays, making it an ideal opportunity to avoid the stress of last-minute shopping.For added convenience, Montana West is offering an exclusive mystery gift box with gift-wrapping. These blind gift boxes are curated to include their best-selling items, ensuring a solid value for customers to shop blindly with confidence. The reusable wrapping provides an eco-friendly and stylish presentation. This option is perfect for shoppers unsure of what to gift, allowing them to confidently select this stress-free option."During the holiday season, two of our iconic Western purses—the Cow Print Crossbody Tote in black and the Cowhide Fringe Concealed Carry in beige—sold out rapidly, with over 30,000 pieces purchased," shared Tracy, Marketing Manager at Montana West. "The overwhelming response prompted us to act quickly to restock these best-sellers, which have solidified their status as the most sought-after designs in our collection."Featured Holiday Western Purses Wrangler Cowhide Fringe Concealed Carry Purse ($79.99):This purse blends rustic charm with functionality, featuring genuine hair-on cowhide embellishments, a vintage floral tooled strap, leather tassels, and a turquoise stone concho. It also offers practical features like a concealed zippered pocket and an adjustable crossbody strap. Montana West Aztec Printed Concealed Carry Tote Bag ($69.99):Crafted from vegan leather and canvas, this tote showcases a vibrant Aztec print, stud accents, and decorative buckles. With a concealed carry pocket, top zipper closure, and detachable strap, it is both stylish and practical. Wrangler Cow Print Crossbody Tote Bag ($59.99):Made from canvas and synthetic leather, this bag features a bold cow print with whipstitch detailing. The medium-sized design includes a concealed zippered pocket for added security.Beyond purses, the sale includes a wide selection of items from brands like Trinity Ranch, American Bling, MLB, LEE, and Wrangler. Shoppers can browse concealed carry purses, backpacks, duffle bags, and Western-inspired apparel, shoes, and jewelry for gifting to him/her/kids. Whether in search for an everyday sling bag, a functional work tote, or a chic evening purse, there’s something for everyone at Montana West.About Montana WestMontana West blends traditional Western style with modern design to create a wide range of purses, wallets, apparel, and accessories. With over 30 years of experience, the brand is renowned for its craftsmanship and Western designs. Each piece reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and practicality, making Montana West a trusted name in Western-inspired fashion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.