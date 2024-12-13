Privacy Policy

It’s important that you understand our privacy position. As a state government, the State of Missouri is a public governmental body subject to Chapter 610 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, commonly known as the Sunshine Law. If an appropriate request is made to this office for information that is subject to disclosure by the Sunshine Law, the State of Missouri will be required to disclose the information requested, even if it may include your personally identifiable information.

There are various locations on the State of Missouri web sites where you may submit registration information. In order to complete your online transactions, we usually must collect information from you, including your e-mail address, your postal address, an identification number or social security number, or other pieces of personal information. Our online forms should indicate the information that is required and the information that is optional-you do not have to complete any “optional” fields on a form. For us to be able to complete your online transactions, however, you must supply the required information. If this is not acceptable to you, we will gladly accept the transaction in person or on paper, rather than online. Providing personal information on-line will always be your choice. The personal information that you supply will not be sold to others.

Browsing

To ensure our system remains available to all visitors, our operating system tracks unauthorized attempts to upload or change information, or that can otherwise cause damage.

While you browse the web site our operating system will automatically record the following information:

The name of the domain from which you accessed our web site. For example, if you are connecting from an America Online account, the fact that someone who visited this web site uses AOL as an Internet service provider will be known, but the individual e-mail address of the user will not be known.

The date and time any page on our site was accessed.

The address (also called the URL) of the web site from which any page on this site was linked. For example, if you clicked on a hyperlink on the Office of Administration web site to reach the State of Missouri web site, that fact is recorded. However, as discussed above, your identity remains unknown.

The type of browser being used, such as “Netscape Version X.X” or “Internet Explorer Version X.X”.

The type of operating system you use such as Macintosh, Unix, or Windows.

This tracking system does NOT record information about individuals. This information is used to monitor traffic and improve this site.

Security

For security purposes, the State of Missouri uses network monitoring software to identify unauthorized access to or tampering with our web site. The software will not collect any personal information. If unauthorized access to or tampering with this web site is detected, the information gathered by us will be furnished to the proper authorities.

E-mail

If you send us e-mail, the message will usually contain your return address. If you include personal information in your e-mail, we may use that information in responding to your request. E-mail is not necessarily secure or confidential. Send only the information that is necessary for us to answer your question or process your request.

Requests for Information

There are various locations on the State of Missouri web site where you may request that information, such as applications, be mailed to you. Should you make a request for information, the personally identifiable information you disclose as part of making that request is disclosed to staff at the Office of Administration so that your request may be fulfilled.

Cookies

The State of Missouri uses Google Analytics to provide additional information about how you use our site. Google will put persistent cookies on your browser to help us know how people use our site. These cookies collect anonymous traffic data; no personal information is kept via cookies. If you block cookies from Google, you can still view our content, but we will not be able to use information from your visit to improve our site. Learn more about Google Analytics cookies.

Links to Other Sites

Our site provides links to other web sites. The privacy policies described here do NOT apply to any external sites. Read the privacy policies of other sites you visit. Be informed. You are the person best qualified to protect your own privacy.

Notice of Change to Policy

We will post any changes in this privacy policy at least 30 days prior to the change taking effect unless ordered by a court to do so sooner.

For More Information

If you have any questions or comments about our privacy policy, contact the webmaster.