Cindy Pearce debuts My ABC Book and invites global nurseries to join her mission to inspire early childhood literacy.

The Cindy Pearce logo beautifully symbolizes the magic of storytelling, learning, and growth under the shade of imagination.

Cindy Pearce launches My ABC Book to inspire early literacy, inviting global nurseries to join her mission and receive free donated copies.

Cindy Pearce Books is designed to inspire learning, inviting children to explore, imagine, and build confidence as they grow.” — Cindy Pearce, Children’s Author

ALABASTER, AL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Pearce, a passionate educator and newly published children’s author, is thrilled to announce the release of her debut children’s book, My ABC Book. Targeted at young readers under the age of 7, My ABC Book introduces the alphabet through rhyming text and vibrant illustrations, creating a joyful, interactive experience for early learners.“My goal with My ABC Book is to help children see learning as an exciting adventure,” says Cindy Pearce. “Every child should have access to books that inspire them to explore, think creatively, and build confidence. This is the first step in a series designed to support children’s educational growth with creativity at its core.”The release of My ABC Book marks Cindy Pearce’s commitment to fostering literacy, curiosity, and a love for learning in children worldwide. Her unique approach transforms learning the alphabet into a memorable experience, making foundational literacy accessible, engaging, and enjoyable for young readers.An Invitation to International Nurseries and EducatorsCindy Pearce is extending her mission to nurseries and early childhood educators around the globe. As part of her commitment to inspire and nurture young learners, Cindy is offering to read to students under the age of 7, either in person or virtually, using My ABC Book and other upcoming titles.Participating nurseries will receive:A Complimentary Gift: Donated copies of My ABC Book for their library.Exclusive Benefits: Access to discounted rates for additional purchases of My ABC Book and related educational products available at CindyPearce.com.Recognition as Partners: Participating nurseries will have the option to be featured on CindyPearce.com as valued partners in promoting early literacy.Nurseries and educators can express their interest and apply to join this program by submitting their details through the following link:Submit Application Here by using the link https://bit.ly/4gxb81Z Upcoming Titles in Cindy Pearce’s SeriesFollowing the success of My ABC Book, Cindy Pearce plans to release additional titles that align with children’s developmental needs, exploring themes of seasonal adventures and self-discovery.Upcoming Titles Include:A Girl at the BeachA Boy in the SnowA Girl in the GardenA Boy in the LeavesEach book is designed to inspire young readers to engage with the world around them, fostering a love for learning through relatable, educational storytelling.About Cindy PearceCindy Pearce’s journey to authorship is deeply rooted in her experiences as an educator, mother, and grandmother. With a background in both business and teaching, Cindy combines her knowledge of early childhood development with her passion for storytelling. Her books aim to create shared experiences for families, caregivers, and educators, emphasizing interactive learning, creativity, and positive messages.“My grandchildren and former students have been my inspiration,” Cindy explains. “I want to create books that are accessible, engaging, and truly supportive of children’s learning needs.”My ABC Book is the first step in Cindy’s global mission to support children’s literacy, one book at a time.Cindy Pearce invites nurseries and educators worldwide to join her in building a brighter future for young learners. Together, let’s create a generation of curious, confident, and creative readers. Submit your nursery’s application today: Click Here to Apply by using the link https://bit.ly/4gxb81Z For Media Inquiries and Further InformationPress Contact:Jay at Boomer Autor PublishingEmail: jay@boomerautor.comPhone: 1-604-600-7372Website: www.cindypearce.com

