The rights of all citizens to access public information is an integral function of a government agency. The State of Missouri is committed to making Missouri websites, documents, applications and services accessible to all.

Some users may not be able to see, hear or process information in particular formats, may have difficulty reading or understanding text, or may not be able to use a keyboard or a mouse. We have developed our content to ensure compatibility with common adaptive technologies by utilizing the State of Missouri’s Accessibility Standard, which is based on Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act (as amended) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0.

If information on a Missouri web page, document or application is not accessible to you, please use this contact us form. In it, please provide your contact information, the URL (i.e., link or web address) of the material and the problem you’ve experienced. We’ll respond with the information you are seeking as well as ensure the accessibility issue is corrected.

We will continue to review and update our websites to ensure compliance with current and future standards.