July 11, 2024

New Program to Help Better Understand Veteran Suicide Signed into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — Today, Governor Mike Parson signed into law what many are referring to as the Veteran Omnibus Bills, Senate Bill 912, and HB1495. In these bills, the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) is charged with creating a new program to aid in the efforts to prevent Veteran suicide. The Veterans Mental Health Program will be the Commission’s fourth core program. MVC also operates the Veterans Homes Program, Veterans Cemeteries Program, and the Veterans Service Program.

"We are proud to be a leading state for veterans, military members, and their families where they can find professional success, affordability, welcoming communities, and, above all, support and respect for their service to our great nation," Governor Parson said. "The legislation we are signing today continues our commitment to our nation's heroes that Missouri will remain one of the best places for veterans and service members to live, work, and raise a family. A special thank you to Representative Dave Griffith and Senator Ben Brown for leading these important efforts to protect, honor, and support Missouri's military members, both past and present."

“House Bill 1495 and Senate Bill 912 are wins for all Veterans, especially Veteran families,” said Representative Dave Griffith. “These bills will have a large impact on all Veterans, and I can’t wait to start working with the Missouri Veterans Commission to find out how we can help curb Veteran suicide.”

“Since our inception, the Missouri Veterans Commission has been helping Missouri’s Veterans, and we are honored to be able to help in a new way,” says MVC Executive Director (Ret.) Col. Paul Kirchhoff. “This cause is near and dear to my heart, as I have lost close friends to suicide, and I am not the only one. We are losing Veterans every day, and whatever we need to do to curb that, we are all in.”

MVC is working on a timeline for the rollout of the new program. SB912 and HB1495 require MVC to review the provisions of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 and all subsequent regulations and then compile an annual report, first due on July 1, 2025. MVC will work in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Mental Health to “provide recommendations and make efforts to adopt procedures, programs, treatment options, aid, and other assistance necessary to assist in the efforts to prevent Veteran suicide.”

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov