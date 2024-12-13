From the initial concept of a Veterans Cemetery program, one operational philosophy has remained constant; to honor our Veterans for their service and sacrifice. With that goal in mind, the Missouri Veterans Commission has created a network of Veterans cemeteries so that every Missouri Veteran will have reasonable access to a Veterans cemetery. At this time, five cemeteries are in operation: Springfield, Higginsville, Bloomfield, Ft. Leonard Wood, and Jacksonville. In addition, the sixth cemetery at Missouri Veterans Home - St. James is not open to new interments.

Forms

Pre-certification application

Eligibility

Eligibility criteria is the same as that for a national cemetery.

The Veteran must have been discharged from active duty under conditions other than dishonorable and have completed the required period of service as required by law.

Death occurred while on active duty.

After 7 September 1980 for enlisted and after 16 October 1981 for officers, the individual must have served 24 consecutive months on active duty or the full period for which called to active duty.

Reservists or members of the National Guard who are eligible for retired pay as a result of 20 years creditable service are entitled to interment in a Missouri State Veterans Cemetery. Reservists and members of the National Guard who are called to active duty by Presidential Executive Order and who satisfactorily complete the period for which they are called to duty are also eligible.

There is no residency requirement for interment in a Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

U.S. Citizens who served in the armed forces of a government allied with the United States during wartime may also be eligible.

If you are unsure of your eligibility status, please contact the cemetery director at the nearest Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

NOTE: Any Veteran convicted of a federal or state capital crime is barred from burial in a Missouri State Veterans Cemetery. This prohibition also includes those Veterans who commit capital crimes but avoid conviction due to death or flight.

NOTE: Former spouses whose marriage to an eligible Veteran was terminated by divorce are not eligible for burial in a Missouri Veterans cemetery.

Benefits

The Missouri Veterans Commission provides the following benefits at no cost to Veterans, their spouses, and eligible dependent children.

Opening and closing of the grave

A concrete grave liner if a vault is not purchased by the family

Upright granite headstone or columbarium niche cover

Military honors for the veteran

Perpetual care

Interment Services

Interment services are provided to Veterans, their spouses, and eligible dependent children. There is no charge for any of the services provided. Those who choose cremation have the choice of in-ground burial or placement within a columbarium niche. Pre-registration for future planning purposes is also available for Veterans and their eligible family members.

Pre-planning

Pre-planning for future burial is available at each of the cemeteries. You may do this by contacting the Veterans cemetery nearest you or by submission of the pre-certification application.

Veterans must include a copy of their DD-214 or Military discharge showing character of discharge and dates of active service with the pre-certification application. A Veteran who desires his/her spouse be buried with him/her must provide a copy of the Marriage Certificate with the pre-certification application.

Scheduling of Interments

Interment services are conducted Monday through Friday on hourly intervals. Scheduling is coordinated by the funeral home and Veterans cemetery. If you have specific questions about scheduling procedures, please contact the nearest State Veterans Cemetery.

Planning for the Future - An Informational Guide for Veterans and their Families