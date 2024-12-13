The Missouri Veterans Homes manage a total of 1238 beds that provide long term skilled nursing care in compliance with 157 Federal Department of Veterans Affairs regulations. The Homes are located in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis, and Warrensburg.

Admissions

Interested in what the admissions process looks like for our Veterans Homes? Each Home has an admission coordinator who can help you navigate the process and answer any questions you may have.

Tour the Homes

Do you want a glimpse inside the Missouri Veterans Homes? Each Veterans Home offers a community where Veterans are cared for by highly trained team members in a fun and engaging atmosphere. Each home has a secured dementia unit that includes a dining room, activity area and enclosed courtyard.

Eligibility

To be eligible for admission into a Missouri Veterans Home a individual must:

Meet criteria established by the VA for Veterans status

Require 24-hour skilled nursing health care services

Be a citizen of Missouri who has maintained a physical residency in Missouri for one hundred eighty (180) consecutive days immediately prior to application

Not appear on any sex offender registry

Not have a criminal history including conviction or guilty plea/nolo contendere in any state (which if committed in Missouri would be) a Class A or B felony violation

The Veteran’s condition must be such that the Home has the resources to care for him/her

Benefits

Each of our seven long-term care facilities offers a community environment for Veterans with a best-in class team that not only takes care of their physical and health needs but also their psycho-social needs as well. At all our locations you will find:

Licensed nursing home administrator

Registered nurses on duty 24 hours per day

Physician care

Physical, speech, occupational and recreational therapy

Prescription and non-prescription medications

Cosmetology

Maintenance, environmental, laundry, and dietary specialists

Medical and Personal Care Supplies

Social Services

Application for Admission

For questions about the admissions process, please select the home of your choice on the right of the page to contact the Admissions Coordinator for that home. The application for admission can be found HERE. Items that you will need for a complete application include the following:

Copy of DD214

Durable Power of Attorney Paperwork

Proof of Residency

Medical Information

An application is not considered complete unless all forms in the packet are complete. If you have questions about a form, or need assistance filling out information, please contact the Admission Coordinators for the home you are most interested in residing.

Volunteer Opportunites

Missouri Veterans Homes are not just great places to live, they are also great places to volunteer. Each year volunteers provide thousands of hours of service to our Homes. Volunteers are welcome in almost any area of interest you might have to include gardening, games, running the canteen, and more. Each Home has recognition activities to ensure that these special team members are fully recognized for their selfless donation of time, the most precious resource we have. If you are interested in volunteering with us fill out the Missouri Veterans Home Volunteer Application and submit it to your Home of interest. For questions, contact the Volunteer Services Coordinator.

Employment Opportunities

Serving the state’s Veterans, is beyond rewarding – the smiles and gratitude are more than the heart can hold. Join the team at our Veterans Home, where we are “Always on Mission” to provide quality, compassionate care with dignity, excellence, and integrity. This nursing facility is not like the others – it’s better! If you want to learn more about the Missouri Veterans Commission and the careers we offer visit mvc.dps.mo.gov/hiring/.