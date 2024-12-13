Through the Veterans Service Program, accredited Veterans Service Officers (VSO) provide counseling and assistance to thousands of Veterans and their dependents throughout the state. Not only do these trained professionals counsel Veterans on available VA and state Veterans' benefits, but also complete and submit claims applications with all necessary documentation.

Service Officers

Service Officers are also available for any follow-up work necessary with the VA to obtain the maximum amount of earned benefits due any eligible Veterans and/or dependents. VSO’s are thoroughly trained and knowledgeable in all areas of Veterans benefits, including service-connected compensation, non-service connected disability pension, education and training, vocational rehabilitation, burial, and survivor benefits. They will also assist claimants with health care eligibility, VA Home Loan Guaranty, and other Veterans benefits, including those offered by the state.

Veterans Service Officers have access to the VA’s Benefit Delivery Network system, allowing them to expedite the filing of claims and delivery of earned benefits to Veterans. Claimants must provide written authorization before the VA will grant access to a particular Veteran’s file. This can be done when the Veteran applies for their earned benefits.

Locations

Veterans Service offices are located in almost every county to make services available to Veterans close to their homes. Information concerning locations and phone numbers may be found by using the Service Officer Locator to locate the nearest office in your area.

Veterans Service Officers are also available to groups interested in Veterans benefits. These qualified personnel may give presentations and instruction regarding the benefits for which Veterans may be eligible as a result of military service in the U.S. Armed Forces.