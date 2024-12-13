FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 06, 2024

Missouri Veterans Cemeteries to Honor Veterans with Wreath Laying Events

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying event, to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at each of the six Missouri Veterans cemeteries. The Missouri Veterans Commission has partnered with Wreaths Across America since 2009.

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company began donating wreaths to be placed at the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. Building on that tradition, in 2006, the company began donating seven ceremonial wreaths to each state and national Veterans cemetery in the country. Today, many individuals and organizations hold campaigns to purchase additional wreaths to be placed at headstones in these cemeteries. To learn more about Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

Media are welcome to attend and photograph as volunteers lay wreaths at each of the six Missouri Veterans Cemeteries. Interviews with volunteers and Cemetery Directors are also available.

Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Bloomfield

17357 Stars and Stripes Way

Bloomfield, MO 63825

CONTACT: Tammy Smith, Cemetery Director – 573-568-3871

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Ft. Leonard Wood

25350 Highway H

Waynesville, MO 65583

CONTACT: Stacy Wilson, Cemetery Director – 573-774-3496

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville

20109 Business Hwy 13

Higginsville, MO 64037

CONTACT: Kelly Larkin, Cemetery Director – 660-362-6111

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville

1479 County Road 1675

Jacksonville, MO 65260

CONTACT: Alison Evans, Cemetery Director – 660-372-6024

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield

5201 S. Southwood Road

Springfield, MO 65804

CONTACT: Tony Cupples, Cemetery Director – 417-823-3944

Missouri Veterans Home – St. James

620 N. Jefferson

St. James, MO 65559

CONTACT: Michael Belfiore, Volunteer Service Coordinator – 573-265-3271

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov