Missouri Veterans Cemeteries to Honor Veterans with Wreath Laying Events
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 06, 2024
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying event, to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at each of the six Missouri Veterans cemeteries. The Missouri Veterans Commission has partnered with Wreaths Across America since 2009.
Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company began donating wreaths to be placed at the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. Building on that tradition, in 2006, the company began donating seven ceremonial wreaths to each state and national Veterans cemetery in the country. Today, many individuals and organizations hold campaigns to purchase additional wreaths to be placed at headstones in these cemeteries. To learn more about Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Media are welcome to attend and photograph as volunteers lay wreaths at each of the six Missouri Veterans Cemeteries. Interviews with volunteers and Cemetery Directors are also available.
Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Bloomfield
17357 Stars and Stripes Way
Bloomfield, MO 63825
CONTACT: Tammy Smith, Cemetery Director – 573-568-3871
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Ft. Leonard Wood
25350 Highway H
Waynesville, MO 65583
CONTACT: Stacy Wilson, Cemetery Director – 573-774-3496
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville
20109 Business Hwy 13
Higginsville, MO 64037
CONTACT: Kelly Larkin, Cemetery Director – 660-362-6111
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville
1479 County Road 1675
Jacksonville, MO 65260
CONTACT: Alison Evans, Cemetery Director – 660-372-6024
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield
5201 S. Southwood Road
Springfield, MO 65804
CONTACT: Tony Cupples, Cemetery Director – 417-823-3944
Missouri Veterans Home – St. James
620 N. Jefferson
St. James, MO 65559
CONTACT: Michael Belfiore, Volunteer Service Coordinator – 573-265-3271
For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov
