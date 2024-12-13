The Missouri Veterans Commission is “Always on Mission” to serve Missouri’s Veterans. All our team members are dedicated to working with Missouri’s heroes no matter their role. We are looking for talented individuals who are committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and their families.

We have many types of careers available at MVC. Not only do we employ healthcare professionals, Veterans Service Officers, and cemetery workers, but we also have positions in a variety of other areas, from housekeeping and maintenance to human resources and accounting. To see and apply for our current opportunities, visit mocareers.mo.gov/dps/mvc/apply.

EXPLORE TEAM MVC

Interested in learning more about a particular role at MVC? Click on the position title to see how each role plays a vital role in our mission. Not seeing the role you are interested in? Contact one of our local recruiters and they will be more than happy to talk with you about current opportunities.

Certified Nursing Assistant - Trainee We offer a Nursing Assistant certification program called Earn While You Learn. You can earn a paycheck while working towards your CNA certification all at our Veterans Homes. The program includes: 6-8 week training course

Paid certification

All classes and testing are completed at the facility

On-the-job training

Up to $3/hour pay increase after program graduation Are you curious about what it is like to be a certified nursing assistant? From the day-to-day tasks to building relationships, being a CNA is truly a calling. Check out the video for a glimpse into the role of frontline caregiver. Veteran Service Officer Our Veteran Service Officers (VSO) play a vital role in helping Missouri’s Veterans and their families secure the benefits they have earned through their military service. VSOs are required to be Veterans themselves, which we have found puts Veterans at ease, as they may have to talk about their prior service. In addition to helping secure benefits, VSOs are also active members in their communities, attending outreach opportunities such as local fairs, coffee talks, and Veteran centered events. There isn’t much in life that beats helping a Veteran with life changing benefits like healthcare or service connected disability ratings. Cemeteries Grounds/Maintenance Technician The Missouri Veterans Cemetery program ensures Veterans are given a dignified resting place, and the grounds/maintenance crew is essential to ensuring this service. Our dedicated team members do anything from mowing and weeding to operating heavy machinery and straightening headstones. While this is hard work, it is also very rewarding. Honoring our nation’s heroes is our ultimate goal and with talented and committed team members we accomplish this mission.

BENEFITS

As a state agency, MVC offers incredible benefits to our team members. From health insurance to 13 paid holidays a year, we offer a comprehensive benefits package that meets you where you are. No matter if you are just starting out on your career path or are a seasoned team member with years of knowledge and experience, we have something for everyone. Check out what we have to offer by clicking the links below.

NEXT STEPS

You can see all MVC career openings at mocareers.mo.gov/dps/mvc/apply. Looking for more information about a particular career path or have question regarding benefits? Reach out to one of our great recruiters and they would be more than happy to help any questions you may have.

Meet the Team