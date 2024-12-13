The Missouri Veterans Commission is a state agency established by Missouri Statute to aid all Veterans, their dependents, and legal representatives by providing information regarding the rights of Veterans and their dependents and to assist Veterans accessing their available benefits through State and Federal Government.

Our Mission

MVC is "Always on Mission" to serve Veterans as the first choice in skilled nursing care; best choice in securing benefits; and proven choice in a dignified resting place.

Our Vision

To Provide High Quality, Compassionate Care for Veterans; Seamlessly Integrated with the Veteran Community; Emphasizing a Culture of Transparency and Excellence.

Core Values

Integrity First

Service before Self

Excellence in all We Do

Upcoming MVC Meetings

Notice of Public Meeting

Section 610.020 Revised Statutes of Missouri

Notice is hereby given that the Missouri Veterans Commission will conduct a meeting on Monday, the 3rd of February 2025 at 10:00 AM at:

Truman State Office Building

301 West High Street

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Portions of this meeting will be closed pursuant to Sections 610.021 (1), (3), (9) & (14) RSMo.

To join the meeting remotely via phone, please dial: 650-479-3207

Once connected, please enter access code: 2866 213 6147

To join by computer from the meeting link:

https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=ma6b80262acec495265ad215729de0650

Please return to: https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/about/ during the week prior to February 3, 2025 in order to view / download the agenda and presentation for the meeting.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was signed into law in 1996. HIPAA was created to provide protections on how health information can be shared and used. Covered Entities, such as the Missouri Veterans Commission, are required to provide you with our Notice of Privacy Practices. MVC’s notice describes our privacy practices and your rights in regard to the privacy of your PHI. Contact MVC’s Privacy Officer: Privacy@mvc.dps.mo.gov

Read MVC’s Notice of Privacy Practices for details.

Current MVC Commissioners