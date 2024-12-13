About the Commission
The Missouri Veterans Commission is a state agency established by Missouri Statute to aid all Veterans, their dependents, and legal representatives by providing information regarding the rights of Veterans and their dependents and to assist Veterans accessing their available benefits through State and Federal Government.
Our Mission
MVC is "Always on Mission" to serve Veterans as the first choice in skilled nursing care; best choice in securing benefits; and proven choice in a dignified resting place.
Our Vision
To Provide High Quality, Compassionate Care for Veterans; Seamlessly Integrated with the Veteran Community; Emphasizing a Culture of Transparency and Excellence.
Core Values
- Integrity First
- Service before Self
- Excellence in all We Do
Upcoming MVC Meetings
Notice of Public Meeting
Section 610.020 Revised Statutes of Missouri
Notice is hereby given that the Missouri Veterans Commission will conduct a meeting on Monday, the 3rd of February 2025 at 10:00 AM at:
Truman State Office Building
301 West High Street
Jefferson City, MO 65101
Portions of this meeting will be closed pursuant to Sections 610.021 (1), (3), (9) & (14) RSMo.
To join the meeting remotely via phone, please dial: 650-479-3207
Once connected, please enter access code: 2866 213 6147
To join by computer from the meeting link:
https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=ma6b80262acec495265ad215729de0650
Please return to: https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/about/ during the week prior to February 3, 2025 in order to view / download the agenda and presentation for the meeting.
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was signed into law in 1996. HIPAA was created to provide protections on how health information can be shared and used. Covered Entities, such as the Missouri Veterans Commission, are required to provide you with our Notice of Privacy Practices. MVC’s notice describes our privacy practices and your rights in regard to the privacy of your PHI. Contact MVC’s Privacy Officer: Privacy@mvc.dps.mo.gov
Read MVC’s Notice of Privacy Practices for details.
