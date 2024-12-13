PHILIPPINES, December 13 - Press Release

December 13, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR PIA S. CAYETANO ON THE SUBSTANTIAL CUTS ON THE HEALTH AND EDUCATION SECTORS 2025 BUDGET I am deeply disappointed by the substantial cuts made to the 2025 budgets of the Department of Health (decreased by P25.80 billion), Department of Education (decreased by P11.57 billion), Commission on Higher Education (decreased by P26.91 billion), and the University of the Philippines (decreased by P641.38 million). The national budget, as the principal development tool of the government, reflects its priorities. Based on the cuts that have been made, it appears that health and education - two of the most pressing issues of the Filipino family - is not a priority. These cuts hit directly at the millions of Filipinos who are already struggling to keep their families healthy, and to send their children to school. Health and education must always be our top priority if we are to build a stronger, more sustainable future for all. We must never compromise on our commitment to always put quality healthcare and education first for every Filipino, as these serve as our foundation for a better future for generations to come. As Senior Vice Chairperson of the Finance Committee who has handled these agencies' budgets in the Senate, I am bothered by this change in direction. We have made significant progress over the years, but this is a terrible step backward. ***** Note: In a statement released last December 12, Senator Pia decried the zero budget subsidy of PhilHealth as it directly contradicts existing sin tax laws.

