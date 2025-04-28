PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release

April 27, 2025 TOL: Senate may summon PR firm behind pro-China troll farms in next hearing The Philippine Senate may summon the Makati-based public relations firm hired by the Chinese embassy to spread pro-China narratives in social media to influence public perception in favor of Beijing's growing aggression in the West Philippine Sea. Asked at a media conference whether InfinitUs Marketing Solutions, Inc. would be invited to the Senate's inquiry on Chinese espionage activities in the country, Tolentino replied that there is a possibility. "There is a chance for that. Siguro kung maluwag-luwag next week," ("If a schedule to conduct our next hearing opens up next week.") said Tolentino, Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Admiralty and Maritime Zones, which is leading the investigation. Tolentino noted that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was actually invited to last Thursday's hearing, but the agency failed to send the proper representatives to help shed light on the corporate structure and other public disclosures of InfinitUs. On the other hand, there's not much information about the company online, after its official website and Facebook page went offline this weekend. Also asked whether Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian would be invited, Tolentino answered: "Di natin kayang ipatawag ang ambassador kasi may diplomatic immunity sila." ("Ambassadors enjoy diplomatic immunity in their host country. We cannot summon them.") He reiterated, however, his call for Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to summon Huang to explain the service contract - which Tolentino bared at the Senate hearing - between the Chinese embassy and InfinitUs, as well as a check issued by the former as initial payment. "What better proof can we have to show that China is bankrolling a public relations campaign to undermine the Philippine government's assertion amid the West Philippine Sea dispute?" the senator asked, referring to the documents. In a related development, Tolentino welcomed the statement issued by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) on Saturday "condemn[ing] the use of fake social media accounts to actively spread disinformation and attack supporters of the Philippines' claims over the West Philippine Sea." In their statement, the PRSP cited Tolentino's revelation and stressed: "While our role is to uphold and strengthen the reputation of our clients and organizations, this is not to be done at the expense of societal good." Tolentino said in response: "I thank leaders of the public relations community for making a strong stand against the use of deception to push the agenda of their clients, especially when it comes at the expense of undermining national interest."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.