PHILIPPINES, December 13 - Press Release

December 13, 2024 Gatchalian pushes for stronger passenger protection during holiday rush Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking to strengthen the rights of passengers using taxis and tourist car transport services especially during the holiday rush when road traffic increases and public transport systems face reduced capacity. "We have not yet seen a law that establishes the rights of passengers with the goal of improving the standard of transport services. To address this issue and prevent further untoward incidents in the future, a passenger bill of rights would protect the commuting public from abusive, itinerant and discourteous drivers of taxis and similar vehicles for hire," Gatchalian said. This is the mandate of Senate Bill 819, An Act Establishing the Rights of Passengers of Taxis, Tourist Car Transit Services and other Similar Vehicles for Hire, which he filed this 19th Congress. Public transport services are mostly useful and are in demand during rush hour, holiday season, rainy season, and late nights when passenger safety and availability of other modes of public transportation are primary concerns, noted Gatchalian. "However, we have seen countless videos and heard sordid stories of passengers who were preyed on or became victims of abusive or negligent drivers of taxis or other similar vehicles for hire," he added. The lawmaker said such incidents particularly increase during the holiday season when the demand for taxis and other public transport systems increases in volume. As a result, commuters commonly experience difficulty securing rides amid heavy vehicular traffic and public transport drivers take advantage and ask for additional charges. "Instead of convenience or cost-savings, some passengers experience being refused carriage or forced to pay an extra amount on top of the meter bill. There are reports that even tourists have fallen victims to these drivers taking advantage of the situation," he said. He emphasized that such incidents are often tolerated or ignored due to lack of laws that protect the commuting public. "Mas praktikal para sa karamihan ng ating mga kababayan na magtaxi o sumakay ng Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) gaya ng Grab, Angkas, Joyride, Toktok at iba pa, para sa mas komportableng biyahe pero kailangan din nating siguruhin na may angkop na proteksyon ang mga pasahero na gumagamit ng ganitong mga serbisyo," he added. Gatchalian isinusulong ang mas matibay na proteksyon para sa mga pasahero tuwing holiday rush Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na palakasin ang karapatan ng mga pasahero ng mga taxi at tourist car transport services, lalo na tuwing panahon ng holiday rush kung kailan mas sumisikip ang trapiko at bumababa ang kapasidad ng mga pampublikong transportasyon. "Hanggang ngayon, wala pa tayong batas na nagtatakda ng mga karapatan ng mga pasahero na may layuning itaas ang antas ng serbisyong transportasyon. Upang tugunan ang problemang ito at maiwasan ang ganitong mga insidente sa hinaharap, ang passenger bill of rights ay magbibigay ng proteksyon sa publiko laban sa mga abusadong driver ng taxi at iba pang mga sasakyang paupahan," ani Gatchalian. Ito ang layon ng Senate Bill 819 o An Act Establishing the Rights of Passengers of Taxis, Tourist Car Transit Services, and Other Similar Vehicles for Hire, na isinampa niya ngayong 19th Congress. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang mga pampublikong transportasyon ay karaniwang kapaki-pakinabang at in demand tuwing rush hour, panahon ng kapaskuhan, tag-ulan, at dis-oras ng gabi kung kailan problema ang kaligtasan ng mga we pasahero at kakulangan ng ibang paraan ng transportasyon. "Nakita natin ang hindi mabilang na mga video at narinig ang mga nakakagalit na kwento ng mga pasaherong naging biktima ng mga abusadomg driver ng mga taxi at iba pang sasakyang paupahan," dagdag pa niya. Sinabi ng mambabatas na tumataas ang ganitong mga insidente tuwing holiday season dahil sa pagdami ng pasahero na gumagamit ng taxi at iba pang pampublikong transportasyon. Bunsod nito, nagiging mahirap para sa mga commuter ang makahanap ng masasakyan habang dumarami ang mga driver na naniningil ng labis na bayad. "Sa halip na kaginhawahan o pagtitipid, may ilang pasahero na napipilitang magdagdag na lang ng pambayad o magbayad ng mas higit pa sa metro. May mga ulat din na kahit ang mga turista ay nagiging biktima ng ganitong mga driver na nang-aabuso sa sitwasyon," aniya. Binigyang-diin ng senador na ang ganitong mga insidente ay madalas na pinapalampas o hindi naaaksyunan dahil sa kakulangan ng mga batas na pumoprotekta sa mga commuter. "Mas praktikal para sa karamihan ng ating mga kababayan na mag-taxi o sumakay ng Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) tulad ng Grab, Angkas, Joyride, Toktok at iba pa, para sa mas komportableng biyahe. Ngunit kailangang tiyakin natin na may sapat na proteksyon ang mga pasahero na gumagamit ng ganitong mga serbisyo," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.