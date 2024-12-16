Inc. Magazine Recognizes Boxzooka for Fulfillment Technology on 2024 Best in Business List

E-commerce 3PL fulfillment partner's technology is streamlining critical logistics operations, improving business and customer loyalty!

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxzooka, a leader in technology driven third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce fulfillment, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the “E-commerce, Prosperous and Thriving” category. This is the fifth year for Inc’s 2024 Best in Business Awards, an annual list of companies that drive positive impact and have achieved remarkable milestones through outstanding performance over the past year.Inc’s recognition is important validation for Boxzooka, achieving significant growth and building on its decade-long legacy of putting clients first. This success is mirrored in the ongoing expansion of Boxzooka warehouse facilities across the United States. With strategically positioned facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada, Boxzooka is able to achieve timely deliveries for its fulfillment partners’ customers in nearly every corner of the country.“We are honored to be recognized for our ongoing achievements as a leading technology enabled 3PL logistics and fulfillment partner at a time of unprecedented e-commerce growth,” said Boxzooka Founder and CEO Brendan Heegan, who added, “the Boxzooka culture is a critical aspect of how we succeed, taking on the attitude that we’re not just a vendor, but we’re a business partner for the e-commerce companies that look to us for our expertise.”“For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.Boxzooka was selected for Inc.'s Best Businesses List for its relentless commitment to staying ahead of the rapidly evolving e-commerce market. By leveraging proprietary technology and industry expertise, Boxzooka provides its partners with a competitive advantage, earning a reputation as one of the top e-commerce fulfillment companies devoted to ensuring the satisfaction of both partners and their customers. Warehouse Management Software (WMS) and Transportation Management Software (TMS) developed by an inhouse team of engineers have proven their value by improving e-commerce fulfillment operations and growing customer loyalty for Boxzooka’s merchant partners.“We bet our success on creating and implementing our own technology to make our e-commerce clients more profitable and it’s paid off for them in big ways, allowing them to scale their businesses as the market grows more competitive every single day,” Heegan said. “Through technology driven fulfillment, we enable them access to a variety of sales channels to grow and be more competitive," he added.In addition, Boxzooka’s technology drives a strong e-commerce customer experience through a virtual logistics network of carrier rate and method shopping that provides fast and accurate delivery services. Leveraging this technology, along with proximity of warehouses placed close to key transportation hubs and major markets, Boxzooka enables an elevated consumer experience and service, at a lower cost, regardless of their location. This model is helping partners to meet customer expectations and control costs.”2024 has seen many important milestones as we continue to grow our customer base and expand our services across the country. From expanded warehouse capacity to growing out an incredible team of unrivaled talent, we are putting the pieces in place to create one of the industry’s most unique and enduring fulfillment solutions,” Heegan commented.Boxzooka earned its place on Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business List because of this dynamic approach that is revolutionizing ecommerce and fulfillment solutions.###About BoxzookaBoxzooka, a Third Party Logistics (3PL) platform for ecommerce companies of all sizes, focuses on technology driven fulfillment, utilizing proprietary Warehouse Management Software (WMS) and Transportation Management Software (TMS), working with partner companies to improve the customer experience. Boasting some of the happiest employees in the 3PL world, Boxzooka enjoys a productive workforce from end to end, providing unrivaled expertise and service. With warehouses strategically located on both coasts, Boxzooka strives to fill and send customer orders, enabling fast and efficient last mile delivery.

