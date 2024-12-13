Tornado Survivors Will Get Donated Homes Before Holidays

MADISON, Miss. — Seven families affected by the March 2023 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes will receive donated mobile home units, making them homeowners, at a ceremony on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Dukes Mobile Home Park, 25726 U.S. Highway 61 in Anguilla. Retired Brig. Gen. Samuel Nichols, Jr. and his wife, Linda, donated more than $28,000 that will be used towards purchasing the homes for the families.

General Nichols is an alumnus of Mississippi State University where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, was a football standout and member of the ROTC. A Biloxi native, he served the United States through his distinguished, 36-year military career before retiring.

“Like many survivors of severe weather events, these families have had tremendous losses,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Craig Levy. “This includes housing and financial losses and the stress that type of hardship causes. General and Mrs. Nichols’ generosity will give these families the stability of permanent housing and help relieve that stress. This is an indescribable gift during the holiday season.”

During the ceremony, Dr. Pam Chatman, executive director of Boss Lady Economic Planning and Development, and her partners, Keith Fulcher, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, and NFL legend Archie Manning and his wife Olivia will be recognized for their support. The group has worked tirelessly to help disaster survivors become homeowners — many for the first time.

For the latest information on the March 2023 recovery, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.