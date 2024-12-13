FEMA Staff Heading to Neighborhoods in Mercer County, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Teams will be in Mercer County, W.Va., beginning tomorrow, Dec. 13, to provide help to people affected by Tropical Storm Helene. FEMA staff can answer questions about applications for Individual Assistance as well as help people who have not yet registered.

Residents of Mercer County are eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from the Sept. 25-28, 2024, flooding due to the storm.

DSA teams help conduct outreach in the county, help survivors register for FEMA assistance, check the status of applications and can make minor corrections to applications.

You do not need to wait for DSA teams to apply for FEMA assistance. You can also:

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance, FEMA inspectors will follow up on applications and review reported damages.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are a Mercer County resident who applied previously in Virginia for damage from Hurricane Helene, please tell the visiting Disaster Survivor Assistance specialist, call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or go online at disasterassistance.gov to discuss your application. Please use the FEMA registration number you were assigned when you applied.

While FEMA staff will be making neighborhood visits, residents of the affected communities should also be aware of potential fraud and scams by people claiming to represent FEMA:

FEMA representatives never charge a fee or ask for payment.

FEMA representatives will always have a laminated identification badge.

Protect the privacy of your nine-digit FEMA case/registration number. Legitimate FEMA representatives will only ask for the last four digits as part of the verification process.

If you have any concerns, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

