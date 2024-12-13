Zakk Cash Debuts “Out Of Sight” Single To Support Fight Against MS

Courtesy: Zakk Cash

Singer Zakk Cash has released a meaningful new single "Out Of Sight" to support the fight against MS in collaboration with CB Entertainment.

My life changed dramatically after my diagnosis. I wanted to share my story and experience with MS, and I couldn’t have done this without the support of my friends.” — Zakk Cash

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful collaboration with CB Entertainment, rising artist Zakk Cash has unveiled “Out of Sight,” a deeply moving song created to inspire hope, raise awareness, and make a tangible difference in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Featuring the exceptional talents of Shmaxwell, Sadgods, Sombrsyrn, and Screwyounick, this evocative track unites some of music’s freshest voices to support the MS Society and fund vital research toward finding a cure.“Out of Sight” is more than a song; it’s a declaration of solidarity with the millions impacted by MS, a chronic condition affecting the central nervous system and often leading to significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Every stream and download of the track will directly benefit the MS Society, helping to advance research efforts and support life-changing initiatives for those living with this disease.Whether through streaming or sharing, listeners have a direct avenue to make a meaningful difference.Zakk Cash, who was diagnosed with MS in early 2023, shared his personal connection to the project: “My life changed dramatically after my diagnosis. The physical changes and the mourning of who I was have been extremely challenging. I wanted to share my story and experience with MS, and I couldn’t have done this without the support of my friends. Having them involved in this project means everything to me.”This release marks more than just a musical milestone; it’s a call to action. “Out of Sight” aims to rally the community and demonstrate that every beat, every voice, and your support can help pave the way toward a world without MS.CB Entertainment, known for its commitment to artist development and philanthropy, continues to use music as a powerful tool for spreading positivity and fostering change. Founder Chris Bianchi emphasized, “Music has the power to bring people together and inspire action. This project embodies that spirit.”“Out of Sight” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Join the movement, share the message, and help create a future free from MS.

Out Of Sight (Official Stream)

