Minnesota State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba Inducted to Burger Society

Minnesota State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba Inducted to Burger Society

Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2024

The National Center for State Courts’ recently inducted Minnesota State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba and former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea into the Warren E. Burger Society, which honors people who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to improving the administration of justice.

Minnesota State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba Inducted to Burger Society

