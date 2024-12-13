News Item Minnesota State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba Inducted to Burger Society Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2024 The National Center for State Courts’ recently inducted Minnesota State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba and former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea into the Warren E. Burger Society, which honors people who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to improving the administration of justice. The National Center for State Courts’ recently inducted Minnesota State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba and former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea into the Warren E. Burger Society, which honors people who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to improving the administration of justice.

