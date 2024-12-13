RI250 Commission 2024 Commemorative Ornament Now Available

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, chair of the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial 250th Commission (RI250), today announced the release of the 2024 semiquincentennial commemorative holiday ornament, now available at the RI State House Visitor Center and Gift Shop.

This year's limited-edition ornament highlights Rhode Island's founding principle of religious freedom, featuring four iconic landmarks: The First Baptist Meetinghouse in Providence, The Great Friends Meeting House in Newport, Touro Synagogue in Newport, and the statue of Roger Williams in Prospect Terrace. These historic sites represent Rhode Island's pioneering role in religious tolerance and the legacy of its founder, Roger Williams.

Ornaments are available for purchase online here or by visiting the RI State House Visitor Center and Gift Shop.

The Rhode Island Semiquincentennial 250th Commission (RI250) was established in 2021 by the General Assembly to coordinate activities and initiatives in the lead-up to the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026. The commission encourages all Rhode Islanders to engage in commemorative efforts that highlight the state's significant role in the American Revolution and its contributions to the nation's founding ideals. To learn more about RI250 and upcoming events, visit https://rhodeisland250.org/.

