Comer Probes Selective Service System’s Promotion of a Hateful, Anti-Trump Social Media Post

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is investigating the Selective Service System’s promotion of a false and offensive social media post that compared President-elect Donald Trump to Nazi Germany and implied the draft would be mandatory. In a letter to Acting Director of the Selective Service System Joel Spangenberg, Chairman Comer requests all documents and communications related to the agency’s internal investigation into the inappropriate post on its X account and a briefing with Committee staff.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the Selective Service System’s promotion of a social media post stating individuals are ‘stupid’ if ‘they still believe military service will be voluntary,’ and to ‘[r]emember Germany 1936’ mere days after Americans elected President Donald Trump to be the 47th President of the United States,” wrote Chairman Comer. “The Committee is deeply disturbed that an independent federal agency, tasked with registering and maintaining a system of individuals potentially subject to military conscription if authorized by the President and Congress, would re-post a wholly unsubstantiated, false, and contemptible claim.”

While the post is no longer available on the Select Service’s X account, the Selective Service confirmed that an inappropriate post pertaining to the mandatory draft was posted on the agency’s account. Public reporting stated the post remained online for more than an hour. According to the Selective Service’s post, the agency has launched an investigation to determine what happened and to prevent it from occurring in the future.

“Although the Selective Service should continue to investigate this matter and ensure that this not happen again, the individual at fault for reposting such an inappropriate and disturbing message on an Agency X account should be terminated,” continued Chairman Comer. “In addition, to assist the Committee in investigating this matter, we request a briefing from the Selective Service with Committee staff. Please make arrangements to schedule a briefing with Committee staff on this matter as soon as possible, but no later than December 26, 2024.”

Read the letter to Acting Director Spangenberg here.