City launches payment arrangements for Utility Billing customers

In an effort to make it easier for utility billing customers to clear their outstanding account balances, the City of Lawrence will begin offering payment arrangements for eligible customers. Payment arrangements will be available starting Monday, Dec. 23.

“We’re excited to open up payment arrangements to our customers who have been advocating for this process, especially for our community members who might be experiencing hardship during this holiday season and beyond,” said Kristy Webb, Utility Billing Manager for the City of Lawrence. “This is another step in our city-wide commitment to services that build Strong and Welcoming Neighborhoods.”