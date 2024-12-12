City launches payment arrangements for Utility Billing customers

In an effort to make it easier for utility billing customers to clear their outstanding account balances, the City of Lawrence will begin offering payment arrangements for eligible customers. Payment arrangements will be available starting Monday, Dec. 23. “We’re excited to open up payment arrangements to our customers who have been advocating for this process, especially for our community members who might be experiencing hardship during this holiday season and beyond,” said Kristy Webb, Utility Billing Manager for the City of Lawrence. “This is another step in our city-wide commitment to services that build Strong and Welcoming Neighborhoods.” Payment arrangements can be made between the City of Lawrence and utility billing customers who have an outstanding balance to pay. To qualify: The customer must be two months or more past due with a past due balance of $150 or more. The customer must not have had a previous payment arrangement with the City of Lawrence in the last 12 months. The arrangement will outline a timeframe (up to three months) for when the full outstanding payment amount is due. Additional payment arrangement terms will include: The monthly arrangement amount must be paid in addition to all other regular monthly bills.

All payments are due on the bill due date printed on the monthly bill.

All future bills must be paid by the due date for the duration of the agreement.

If the required payment is not paid in full by 5 p.m. on the monthly bill due date, service may be disconnected without further notice.

If service is disconnected for non-payment, the entire account balance and reconnection fee must be paid before service is restored.

If a payment arrangement is broken, it is not eligible for reinstatement.

If the account is closed before the terms of the payment arrangement are completed, the entire balance will be due on the final bill due date. Closed accounts not paid within 90 days of the final bill due date will be sent to debt collection agencies without further notice. Customers can sign up for a payment arrangement through the utility billing team — either online , over the phone (785-832-7878), or in person. Media Contact: City Communications, City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org About the City of Lawrence

