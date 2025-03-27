City seeking community input for Lawrence Bike Plan Update

Help shape the next phase of bicycling in Lawrence. The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is updating the Lawrence Bike Plan, building on the progress made over the past five years. This update will refine existing infrastructure plans and set the course for continued improvements.

What challenges still need to be addressed to make our city more bicycle-friendly? Provide your input by attending an open house or participating in the survey. With your help, we can continue making Lawrence even more bicycle-friendly.

🏠 Visit our first Open House:

Lawrence Public Library Auditorium (707 Vermont St), April 9, 5 – 7 p.m.

📍Find us tabling:

East Lawrence Neighborhood Association Yart Sale (936 New York St), March 29, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Trails That Connect Us (1927 Moodie Rd), April 24, 5 – 8 p.m.

Lawrence Farmer’s Market (824 New Hampshire St), April 26, 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Additional opportunities to talk to staff and take the survey will be posted online as they are scheduled.

📋 Participate in the Survey:

Visit Lawrence Bike Plan Update for more information.

* If your group or club is interested in participating but can’t make it to one of our events, contact MPO planners to schedule a short presentation about the planning process and we’ll bring surveys.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

