SA Water employees approve new enterprise agreement, 3% wage increases

Release date: 13/12/24

SA Water employees have voted to approve a new enterprise agreement, providing for 3% annual wage increases until July 2027.

The agreement also provides for two $1,500 one-off payments with the first to occur prior to Christmas and another 12 months later.

The new agreement follows months of good faith bargaining negotiations between SA Water and employee representatives, including the Public Service Association (PSA).

The agreement covers around 1,500 workers and was approved by a majority of voting employees in a ballot that concluded on Wednesday.

The agreement will come into effect after approval by the Fair Work Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The Government is pleased SA Water and its employees have been able to reach a deal on a new enterprise agreement.

The wage increases in this agreement are fair and reasonable, and are in line with other recent public sector wage increases. They reflect a responsible balance between the interests of employees and the need to fund essential services.

The 3% annual wage increase in the SA Water agreement is significantly more than the 1.5% wage increase the Public Service Association agreed to in the last round of negotiations for public sector salaried employees.

The Government hopes the Public Service Association takes a similarly constructive approach to the negotiation of other enterprise agreements following workers’ endorsement of the SA Water agreement.