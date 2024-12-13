Premier Phophi Ramathuba congratulates IEC for Successful Thabazimbi Elections

The Limpopo Provincial Government has congratulated the Limpopo Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for running a peaceful and successful by-election in Thabazimbi Municipality on 04 December 2024.

“We would like to congratulate the IEC for such a sterling job in conducting elections even before the 90-day deadline. To have 21 parties contesting elections in one municipality is no small feat and the fact that the outcome was free and fair is commendable,” said Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

“As the Premier, I cannot be prouder to lead a province of people who respect democracy. To all those councillors who have been elected by the people, their task is to rebuild that municipality,” further remarked Premier Dr Ramathuba.

The new Council of Thabazimbi Municipality was formally constituted today, 12 December 2024, with the election of the Speaker, Mayor and Chief Whip. This follows the dissolution of the former Council after the provincial government invoked the provisions of Section 139(1) (c) on 04 October 2024.

Premier Dr Ramathuba further stated that the Provincial Government will provide support to the new Council through the Department of Co-Operative Governance, Human Settlements and Provincial Treasury to ensure that it meets its constitutional mandate.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 276 20163

E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Mr Thilivhali Muavha

Premier’s Spokesperson

Cell: 066 011 7034

E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za

