Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Surface Ship Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Michigan to Call the Detroit Based Lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis-Expect Better Compensation

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a navy veteran in Michigan who served on a navy surface ship and has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer to please call the Detroit based lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at the law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer for over forty-five years and they have a remarkable track record when it comes to client compensation results.

The group says, "Navy Veterans are still the number one work group when it comes to individuals who develop mesothelioma or lung cancer in large part because these types of people had so much on the job exposure to asbestos. The most at risk type of navy veteran served before the mid-1980s and was assigned to a surface ship. Of these types of navy veterans the most at risk sailors served on a ship's repair crew, maintenance team, in the engine room, machine shop, or as a welder, electrician, mechanic, or machinist. A navy surface ship veteran might have also had extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay with their ship at a shipyard and assist shipyard workers.

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran anywhere in Michigan with mesothelioma or lung cancer, please call the Detroit based lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people like this for over 45 years and they have remarkable references." https://ZSKPC.Com

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

