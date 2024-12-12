Join the World Heritage Volunteers 2025 Campaign!

After seventeen years of grassroots youth activities and international cooperation, the World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Initiative continue to involve young people, communities and site managers in building together new, inclusive societies where World Heritage is a source of resilience, humanity and innovation, beyond the challenges that faces the World. In this context, we are pleased to launch the Call for Projects for the ‘World Heritage Volunteers 2025 - Working on the Future’.

We look forward to welcoming historic partners and new actors to be part of the renewed activities that make this dedicated community a solid pillar to sustain all future work for World Heritage protection, preservation and awareness work around the world.

What is the WHV Initiative?

The WHV Initiative was launched in 2008 to encourage young people to undertake concrete actions and to play an active role in the protection, preservation, and promotion of World Heritage sites. It consists of action camps organized by youth organizations or institutions in cooperation with multiple stakeholders and partners, who work together for the state of conservation of World Heritage sites. The initiative mobilizes national and international volunteers through hands-on and awareness-raising activities for the conservation of our common cultural and natural heritage.

Within the framework of the World Heritage Education Programme at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, the World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Initiative was launched in 2008 in collaboration with the Coordinating Committee for International Voluntary Service (CCIVS) to mobilize and involve young people and youth organizations in World Heritage preservation and promotion. Today, the Initiative is coordinated by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in cooperation with Better World.

Join the Campaign!

To empower the Commitment to World Heritage, the World Heritage Centre invites all youth organizations, NGOs, institutions, and public authorities that wish to involve young people in World Heritage preservation through the implementation of action camps at World Heritage sites in 2025. Please refer to the Call for Projects document for more information about the selection criteria and timeline.

How to apply?

In order to get involved in and/or renew your commitment towards the protection, preservation, and promotion of World Heritage through the WHV Initiative, please fill in the following application form:

And send it by email to:

Francesco Volpini at Better World (francesco@1.or.kr) with a copy to Ines Yousfi (i.yousfi@unesco.org) and Erik Eschweiler-Dienerowitz (e.eschweiler@unesco.org) at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre

Please submit your application at the latest by 19 January 2025, 23:59 CET (Paris Time)