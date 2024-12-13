Dr. Jaleen Sims Selected as Top OBGYN Of The Year by IAOTP

Dr. Jaleen Sims honored member of IAOTP will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jaleen Sims, Obstetrician Gynecologist, was recently selected as Top OBGYN of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Sims has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Dr. Sims is an obstetrician-gynecologist practicing in Jackson, MS. Dr. Sims specializes in women’s health, particularly the female reproductive system, pregnancy and childbirth. Her career in medicine began in 2015, when she graduated with her Medical Degree from the Southern Illinois University. After medical school, she completed residency at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Dr. Sims is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Sims has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for her selection as Top OBGYN of the Year.In addition to her career, Dr. Sims is the co-founder, with her husband, Ray, of the Sims Foundation of H.O.P.E. where she is committed to shifting racial inequality, which is the biggest challenge facing women of color today. “Women of color are dying 3 to 5 times more than other races related to maternal health. When we look at the data, their educational levels are the same, where they live is the same—it all boils down to racial bias in care.” She believes that “pieces that are missing are twofold: self-advocacy and physicians listening with a willing and open ear. Sometimes women don’t understand that they are just as important in their care as their physicians. One of my sayings is that, I am the expert in medicine, but you are the expert in you. I don’t know you the way you know you. As your doctor, I need to know what you are experiencing. Then as the patient is disclosing her symptoms, we as physicians must listen and appropriately evaluate the patient. These can be life saving measures.” The mission of the Sims Foundation of H.O.P.E. (Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Empowerment) is to enhance the lives of underserved people and communities through education, health/wellness information, career/personal development support, and life skills. They also host annual Community Baby Showers and Resource Fairs.Their flagship program, Imagine You, helps enhance the personal development of middle and high school girls in underserved communities by teaching valuable life lessons. Held each year in various locations around the U.S., each conference offers classes in self-defense, health and wellness, bias (or stereotyping), career planning (including applying to college and mock interviews), and a community service project. As Dr. Sims explains, “We are proud that Imagine You has now served 794 girls, and Community Baby Showers have supported 370 moms and families.”To help educate all women about the importance of their voices in their healthcare, Dr. Sims recently began Livin’ Well with Dr. Jay on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and https:// www.livinwellwithdrjay.com . “My goal for Livin’ Well is for it to become an educational hub for women’s health while also offering speaking and consulting services for community outreach, health event planning and physician services,” explains Dr. Sims. “In the future, I see Livin’ Well having a radio/TV show that highlights inspirational stories around women’s health.”The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Sims for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Sims attributes her success to her hard work, dedication, and hope for the future. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, Ray, and their daughter. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.livinwellwithdrjay.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. 