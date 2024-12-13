Prosper Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGX) announces that it has closed the first tranche of a private placement financing of common shares in the capital of the Company that qualify as “flow-through shares” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”). The first tranche of the financing consisted of 4,544,727 FT Shares at a price of $0.11 per FT Share, for gross proceeds to the Company of $499,920 (the “First Tranche”).

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid $35,000 in cash and issued 318,180 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") to finders at closing. Each Broker Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 36 months following the date hereof, at an exercise price of $0.20.

Prosper Gold expects to use the net proceeds from the First Tranche to fund exploration activities at the Company’s Cyprus Project.

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts used herein refer to the law currency of Canada.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Financing and the exercise of the Broker Warrants. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

