SmartOne.ai Achieves SOC2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security

Eric Raza, CEO of SmartOne.ai

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friday, December 13th, 2024 (Montreal, QC, Canada)— SmartOne.ai , a leader in Enterprise and AI data solutions and tech workforce resources, is proud to announce that it has officially achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This milestone underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to data security, ensuring clients that their sensitive information is handled with the highest level of protection and integrity.The SOC 2 Type II certification, a rigorous independent assessment of an organization’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, confirms that SmartOne.ai's practices meet the highest standards for safeguarding data. This achievement provides clients with the confidence to fully trust SmartOne.ai with their critical data needs, setting the company up as a secure and reliable partner in an increasingly competitive market.“This certification is a testament to our dedication to protecting our clients' data and building lasting trust,” said Eric Raza, CEO of SmartOne.ai. “In today’s world, where security is paramount, achieving SOC 2 Type II certification not only enhances our credibility but also strengthens our ability to attract and serve security-conscious clients.”SmartOne.ai credits this success to the collective efforts of its team, with a special acknowledgment to Director, IT & IS Mr. Jeritiana RaveloJaona for leading the certification project with exceptional effectiveness.As SmartOne.ai continues its growth and expansion, this achievement marks an important step in reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of enterprise and AI data solutions.About SmartOne.aiSmartOne.ai - The heart of AI is data; SmartOne.ai ensures your data (content, images, video or text) is organized, categorized, classified and labeled giving you the highest quality results from your Enterprise data, AI models, ML and LLM projects. Over the past decade, our team of experts has delivered Enterprise and AI data projects merging automation and human-in-the-loop annotation to deliver quality data across more than 40 business verticals. Computer vision, NLP and Tech workforce are our strong suits. Partner with us to create a future where technology innovation and human insights unlock limitless progress for all. https://www.smartone.ai -30-

