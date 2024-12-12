132nd regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, December 12 - At today's session, the Government adopted a proposal for an amendment to the Municipal Financing Act, which provides systemic solutions for covering additional costs of municipalities and a starting point for the preparation of legislative proposals on Roma issues. It also reviewed the List of Beneficiaries of the Eighth Set of Advance Payments for the Reconstruction of Housing Due to Floods and Landslides from August 2023.



