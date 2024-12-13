Oxfam condemns Russia’s third large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks



Ukrainians woke up to missile warnings and the sound of explosions today as Russia launched multiple attacks across the country early in the morning, once again targeting the country's energy facilities leaving half of the country's population without electricity. This is the third large-scale attack on Ukraine's power grid in recent weeks. Oxfam warns of the impact on Ukraine's civilian population.

"Oxfam condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this morning affecting millions of civilian populations in Ukraine.

"Russia's systemic attack on Ukraine's vital infrastructure since the start of the conflict has more than halved the country's energy capacity, leaving people to cope without essential services like water, communications, and heating. The situation is expected to get worse in the coming months as Ukrainians brace for what is expected to be the toughest winter since the war escalated in 2022.

"Attacks on critical civilian infrastructure are against International Humanitarian Law and we reiterate the call for all warring parties to respect IHL and protect all civilians, including infrastructure that is crucial for their survival."

