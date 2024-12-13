RCP responds to December 2024 NHSE performance data

Dr John Dean, clinical vice president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

'The NHS is under pressure all year round, but we know people will experience more seasonal illness as we head into the colder months. Despite efforts to prepare for the winter ahead, the system is facing extreme demand this year. Last week, an average of 1,795 people were in hospital each day with the flu – this number averaged just 388 on the same dates last year.

'Winter pressures have an impact on the flow of patients through the hospital, and undoubtedly hinders the ability of staff to reduce the planned care waiting list. Last week, we welcomed the government's announcement to reduce delays for treatment and restore the 18-week NHS standard by the end of this parliament. Yet in October 2024, just 59% of patients waiting for treatment met this standard, a far cry off the government's 92% ambition.

'This milestone will not be reached with our current models of care – we need reform of outpatient care and the wider transformation of services must be prioritised in the 10 year plan. This is the only way we will improve performance and have a truly integrated care approach across primary, secondary, community, and social care.'