Inspiring the next generation of physicians: The South-West IMT recruitment event

As part of our #NextGenPhysicians blog series, Dr Nicola Maddox, former associate college tutor (ACT) and current ST4 in medical microbiology, shares how she helped tackle recruitment challenges in internal medicine by launching the South-West IMT recruitment event. What started as a small local initiative has grown into a thriving regional programme, inspiring medical students and resident doctors to pursue careers in internal medicine, and helping to shape the future of the medical workforce.

The medical workforce is facing a pressing challenge: recruiting and retaining physicians in medical specialties. Despite the attractive mix of clinical complexity, teamwork and academic opportunities, many resident doctors are deterred by the demanding role of a medical registrar. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated these challenges, disrupting training and leaving many unsure about their career paths. Recognising this, the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (RDUH) ACTs took action to inspire and support aspiring physicians.

The introduction of the 2019 internal medicine training (IMT) curriculum aimed to provide a more structured and supported transition into the role of medical registrar. To encourage medical students and resident doctors to pursue IMT, myself and Dr Pippa Smith, as RDUH ACTs, launched the first South-West regional IMT recruitment event in 2021. What began as a local idea quickly expanded into a regional initiative, thanks to the encouragement and support of key figures in medical education. Since then, the event has been held annually, growing in attendance each year, with over 200 participants in recent years.

The first hybrid event was held on 4 November 2021, combining an in-person gathering at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital RILD lecture theatre with a virtual option via Microsoft Teams. The evening was structured into two key sections: ‘Why you should consider a career in medicine’ and ‘Practicalities of IMT’, both with interactive Q&A sessions. This flexible evening format maximised participation while ensuring accessibility, particularly in the context of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The event has yielded tangible results in boosting IMT recruitment. A survey from the 2021 event revealed:

a 16.5% increase in attendees planning to apply for IMT (from 54% to 70.5%)

a 12% decrease in those unsure about IMT before attending

a 1.2-point increase in self-rated knowledge about IMT and the application process

100% of attendees would recommend the event to their colleagues.

The event has continued to evolve with more sites available for in-person attendance, as well as continuing to provide a virtual option. In 2024, the in-person sites included RDUH, North Bristol Trust, Royal United Hospitals Bath, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust and Musgrove Park Hospital. We also encourage sixth form students considering medicine to attend, in line with widening access to medicine. The data from the 2024 event has shown that it continues to have a positive impact, with a 13% increase in attendees planning to apply for IMT (from 57% to 70%).

Feedback from participants has also been overwhelmingly positive:

‘I found this really useful and felt inspired by all of the speakers. Beforehand, I thought I just wanted to do ACCS, but this has opened my eyes to consider IMT!’

‘Great talk, very inspiring! It was lovely to hear from consultants who love their job and who have all taken different paths to get there.’

Reflecting on this initiative, I’ve learned the importance of mentorship, collaboration and effective event planning. RCP regional manager Jacqui Sullivan was instrumental in expanding the event from a local to a regional scale, demonstrating the value of engaging with professional networks early on. I am also very grateful for the continued support and help from the South-West ACT/CT Network. My advice to others looking to run similar events is to leverage the support of college tutors, regional advisers, and ACT/CT networks – they are a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm.

I would like to particularly thank the following key individuals whose enthusiasm for this event ensures it happens on an annual basis: Jacqui Sullivan (RCP regional manager, Wales and South-West of England), Dr Simon Patten (RDUH lead college tutor), Dr Lindsay Jones (RDUH college tutor), Dr Ray Sheridan (director of medical education, RDUH), Nina Bossa (medical education manager, RDUH), Mark Warman and Adam Long (specialty training programme co-ordinators, RDUH postgraduate medical education), Dr Antonia Brookes (RCP regional adviser), Dr Tina Mehta (South-West CT lead), Professor Cathryn Edwards (former RCP registrar), Dr Jo Szram and Dr Shruthi Konda (former and current RCP Linacre fellow respectively).

Moving forward, the South-West IMT recruitment event is set to continue. Although I stepped down as RDUH ACT in August 2024, I am proud to see the event thriving under the leadership of RDUH ACTs Dr Emma Corke and Dr Sophie Goodrum. I remain involved as an RCP Resident Doctor Committee Peninsula representative and I am always happy to discuss how this model can be replicated in other regions.

For those considering organising a similar initiative, my advice is simple: get in touch with your regional RCP representatives, embrace collaboration, and don’t be afraid to think big!

If you’re interested in learning more or running an event in your area, feel free to reach out to me at nicola.maddox@nhs.net.

This piece is part of the RCP's #NextGenPhysicians series of guest blog posts. If you are an early career doctor with a story you’d like to tell, please contact Hannah.Perlin@rcp.ac.uk.