Five African countries unite to reduce release of hazardous chemicals from plastics

Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe join forces in a new project to reduce the releases of Persistent Organic Pollutants from plastics.

Chemicals with hazardous properties are added to plastic products and released throughout their lifecycle, negatively impacting human health and the environment, and hampering efforts towards a circular economy transition.

The US$ 90-million initiative will support an approach to reduce the import, production and use of toxic chemicals in plastic-containing products

Nairobi, 13 December 2024 – The Governments of Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe have launched a US$90-million project to reduce the releases of hazardous chemicals from plastics in a sector-based approach covering the automotive, electronics, and construction industries.

Hazardous chemicals, including Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), are used in an array of different plastic products to enhance their properties. POPs remain intact for decades, accumulate in the environment, and are released throughout the lifecycle of these plastics, harming human health, the environment and the economy. Their presence in plastics also limits circularity, as POPs-contaminated materials cannot be safely reused, recycled or reintroduced in the value chain.

The Stockholm Convention has been adding to its annexes POPs for global phase out, which are commonly used as additives in plastic components in industries. Addressing product design to avoid these ‘problematic additives’ is of high priority for immediate action to avoid a future tsunami of hazardous waste and protect human health and the environment.

African countries are both major importers and rapidly growing local producers or assemblers of plastic products likely to contain POPs. The lack of strong control of imported articles, combined with limited formal business models for circular plastic products, low segregation levels of contaminated plastics from recyclable plastics, and a lack of scaling up of innovative solutions, countries of the region are an important source of releases of POPs into local and global environment. Although the use and presence of POPs additives in plastics is being well documented globally, little literature is available on the presence of POPs in plastic products on the African continent.

“Our country is participating in the project to support the shift from a chemical-based approach, by addressing the full value chain of plastics in the automotive sector, covering all hazardous chemicals included in this value chain,” said Margaret Molefe, Director of Hazardous Chemical Management at South Africa’s Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, South Africa.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and support from the Basel Convention Coordinating Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the African Region, the Circular and POPs-free Plastics in Africa project will support the five countries to adopt and enforce upstream policies and financial instruments; work with plastic product designers, manufacturers and assemblers to implement circular economy practices and eliminate or replace problematic products with more sustainable alternatives; assist recyclers and collectors to separate hazardous plastics fractions and raise awareness.

“This is UNEP’s first sector-based project targeting POPs in plastics directly through a circular economy approach to reduce the use of hazardous chemicals at source. Plastic additives have a range of harmful properties from environmental persistence, toxicity and endocrine disruption, and are present everywhere, so this project has global relevance,” said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division.

The project will provide targeted training for automotive, electronics and construction sector companies, and regulators, on avoiding hazardous plastic additives, and support fundraising activities for the disposal of POPs-containing plastics. It aims help countries establish sustainable funding sources for the environmentally sound management of hazardous plastic wastes.

Each project country has selected one sector - known to use plastic-containing products with a high likelihood of POPs contamination - to work in, based on national context and priorities. By applying solutions in a total of three sectors, successful practices can be scaled in and outside the selected sectors,” says Percy Onianwa, director of the Basel Convention Coordinating Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the African Region.

The project is part of the UNEP Plastics Initiative, a comprehensive programme aimed at addressing the escalating global issue of plastic pollution. It consolidates all UNEP's plastic-related projects into a unified programme, focusing on activating and scaling up actions at the global, regional, and national levels. Through collaboration with diverse stakeholders, ongoing projects, and a multifaceted approach, the initiative seeks to accelerate market transformation towards a circular economy of plastics.

Over its five-year period, the project will also address the existing data gaps in each of the countries’ selected sector through comprehensive studies on the industry, its plastic-containing products, and its plastic waste. In addition, alternatives for POPs-containing plastics and suitable technologies to manage POPs-contaminated waste in an environmentally sound manner will be further identified.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the Basel Convention Coordinating Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the African Region, Nigeria

The Basel Convention Coordinating Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the African Region (BCCC-Africa), located in Ibadan, implements capacity building in African countries in addressing the technical, legal and institutional requirements for implementation of the Basel Convention. It holds an expertise on the environmentally sound management of electronic waste, e-waste inventories and POPs wastes and has programmes on extended producer responsibility and the transposition of the Basel Convention Plastic Waste Amendment.

About the Global Environment Facility

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is a multilateral fund dedicated to confronting biodiversity loss, climate change, pollution, and strains on land and ocean health. Its grants, blended financing, and policy support helps developing countries address their biggest environmental priorities and adhere to international environmental conventions. Over the past three decades, the GEF has provided more than $22 billion in financing and mobilized another $120 billion for more than 5,000 national and regional projects.

About the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)

UNEP is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.



For more information, contact

News and Media Unit, UN Environment Programme