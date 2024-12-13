Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides DKK 30 million in funding towards CTCN to ensure developing countries meet NDCs

The Climate Technology Centre and Network, hosted by UNEP and headquartered in Copenhagen, receives a 4th round of funding from the Danish Government.

Copenhagen, 13 December 2024 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark today announced the commitment of DKK 30 million (USD 4.3 million) to support the United Nations Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN). Denmark’s new funding will support the Centre’s Third Programme of Work, which runs until 2027 and aims to bolster the uptake of technology for climate action in developing countries, with a special focus on least developed countries, Africa and small island developing states.

Denmark has supported the CTCN since its establishment in Copenhagen in 2014, previously providing DKK 30 million in 2013, DKK 11 million in 2016 and DKK 28 million in 2020.

“Denmark is pleased to announce a DKK 30 million contribution to the CTCN. Technology is vital in tackling the global climate crisis. The support will allow the CTCN to respond to developing countries’ technology needs as they adapt to climate change and shift towards low-carbon development pathways,” said Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen. “The CTCN has a unique position within the global climate landscape, acting as both a convener and broker between different stakeholders and levels of expertise.”

The announcement follows COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan and after the release of UNEP 2024 Emissions Gap Report, which emphasizes the need for unprecedented emissions cuts to bridge the massive gap that persists between rhetoric and reality as countries draft new climate plans due in 2025.

The CTCN plays a key role in facilitating the use of technology to combat climate change. It is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, underscoring its vital contributions to creating enabling environments for the use of technology for adaptation and mitigation, with a focus on applying gender sensitive approaches, engaging vulnerable groups, and promoting endogenous technologies.

“Denmark played a significant role in the creation of the CTCN. We are honored by the continued trust placed in us to deliver on our mandate, and the Foreign Ministry’s strong support of the Centre here in Copenhagen,” said Dechen Tsering, Director a.i., Climate Change Division. “A strong mobilization of stakeholders and a strengthening of connections between donors and beneficiaries allows for more rapid technology transfers, which is key in fighting climate change effectively.”

Over the past decade, the CTCN has facilitated over 370 technical assistance projects across 115 developing countries, investing $100 million with the expectation of catalyzing an additional $1.24 billion from various sources, including the private sector, NGOs and international organizations. Working with a global network of National Designated Entities, 870+ Network Members, and climate technology partners, CTCN acts as a catalyst and connector between all stakeholders, holding a unique convening capacity, capable of influencing and shaping innovative climate action.

