Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,172 in the last 365 days.

Water Resources Planning Committee

MAINE, December 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: December 18, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 109, Harlow Building, 18 Elkins Lane, Augusta or Online via Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Meeting Agenda

This meeting is open to the public. Please contact Ryan Gordon (ryan.gordon@maine.gov) for further information, including information about remote meeting technology and meeting accessibility.

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Ryan Gordon

Phone: 207-287-2804

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Water Resources Planning Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more