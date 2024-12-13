Water Resources Planning Committee

MAINE, December 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 18, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 109, Harlow Building, 18 Elkins Lane, Augusta or Online via Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Meeting Agenda

This meeting is open to the public. Please contact Ryan Gordon (ryan.gordon@maine.gov) for further information, including information about remote meeting technology and meeting accessibility.

Related documents (if any):

For further information, contact:

Name: Ryan Gordon

Phone: 207-287-2804