Working Group to Study Methods of Preventing Opioid Overdose Deaths by Authorizing Harm Reduction Health Centers

MAINE, December 20 - Governor?s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Date: December 20, 2024

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: 109 Capitol Street, 1st floor meeting rooms (Maine A and B), Department of Health & Human Services, Augusta

Join with video: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85993518221 Or dial: (309) 205-3325; Meeting ID: 859 9351 8221

Name: Gordon Smith

Phone: gordon.smith@maine.gov

