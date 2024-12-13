Winter Sports Equipment Market Update 2024 : Projected to Exhibit USD 32.83 Billion Revenue by 2031, Claims AMR

The Winter Sports Equipment market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The winter sports equiment market size was valued at $14.69 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Winter Sports Equipment Market ," The winter sports equiment market size was valued at $14.69 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.Equipment for winter sports includes functional gadgets or items that are helpful when participating in sports. The demand for winter sports equipment is predicted to increase as consumers' awareness of fitness increases and per capita disposable income rises quickly. In addition, the popularity of sporting goods among young athletes and improvements in the design of sporting goods promote market expansion. Thus, these winter sports equiment market trends is creating winter sports equiment market opportunities. The market's expansion is, however, hampered by a drop in young people's participation in sports.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16904 Additionally, the market's expansion is constrained by customers' growing interest in recreation activities other than sports, such as movies, musical performances, online gaming, and others. On the other hand, it is projected that increased engagement from different groups in the gift of this equipment and apparel to young athletes and sport fans with limited financial resources would present profitable winter sports equiment market opportunities. For instance, some of the well-known groups that support the donation of sporting goods are Let's Play It Forward, Sports Gift, Global Sports Foundation, and One World Play Project. Thus, it is projected that the market growth in the near future would be boosted by an increase in the distribution of winter sports equipment through online retail platforms.According to global winter sports equiment market analysis, the global winter sports equiment market is segmented into product type, sports, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is divided into ski equipment, footwear, protective gear, and others. Among these, the ski equipment segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the ski equipment segment is attributed to the surge in demand for skiing and growing number of snow resorts. However, the protective gear segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in the future.By sports, it is classified into snowboarding, skiing, ice hockey, others. The skiing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growing desire of youth population towards skiing and ice skating.As per distribution channel winter sports equiment market segmentation, it is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing sales of winter sports equipment through specialty stores and sports stores. The sale of winter sports equipment online is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sales channels. Because they are convenient and easily accessible, consumers favor online platforms. For the purpose of attracting in more customers, this platform provides a variety of discounts on online purchases.In 2021, Europe accounted for 56.6% in the global winter sports equiment market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America is expected to possess the highest CAGR, owing to rising population of sports persons and athletes and growing demand for snowboarding and skiing.Due to the economic recovery in the majority of emerging economies, the market for winter sports equiment is rapidly recovering the pre-COVID stages, and a stable growth rate is anticipated throughout the winter sports equiment market forecast period. The return of sporting events and the relaxation of international sporting travel restrictions are major drivers of the market recovery for winter sports equipment. After the COVID-19 forecast period, these variables are anticipated to accelerate the winter sports equiment market growth for winter sports equipment.The development of innovative and advanced technology encourages the expansion of online channel commerce globally. Additionally, online sales have greatly increased the revenue of the market-active enterprises. To increase their market presence, the major market participants are working more and more closely with online channel sites. In addition, major market players are adopting various strategies such as product launch, partnership, and acquisition for catering a greater number of consumers.The major players analyzed for global winter sports equiment industry are Alpina Sports, Amer Sports, BAUER Hockey, LLC, Black Crows, Clarus Corporation, ELAN, D.O.O., Fischer Sports GmbH, Head UK Ltd., Icelantic Skis, K2 Sports LLC, MDV Sports, Rossignol Group, Tecnica Group S.p.A., SCOTT Sports SA, Under Armour Inc., and Völkl Int. Gmbh.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17282 KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYBy product types, the ski equipment segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $5,663.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12,283.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.2%.Depending on sports, the skiing segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,609.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14,460.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.3%.As per distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $12,647.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28,512.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.6%.Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,315.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17,004.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.6%.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.