Book for 2025: Sovereignty: Overcoming Authoritarianism - A Family Perspective; Considering our Parents' Life Lessons

Sovereignty: Viewing the challenges of our time through the eyes of the generations before us The author Johannes Chudoba Ottoman silver scroll holder the author received for his 18th birthday with a protective blessing from his mother

Book launch of a family memoir dedicated to the transitional characters who have empowered our generation to live in liberty, freeing us from a toxic legacy

A charming generational family memoir, laced with history and intimate portraits … J. Chudoba writes gracefully and with perceptive irony about his family’s journey, seeking personal sovereignty.” — Kai Bird, Pulitzer Prize Winner, American Prometheus: J. Robert Oppenheimer

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vienna, Austria – [12 Dec 2024] – If he believed in conspiracy theories, author Johannes Chudoba might conclude that geopolitics over recent months had been manipulated to build up to the release of his new book, Sovereignty: Overcoming Authoritarianism – A Family Perspective . This powerful and moving memoir explores the author's family history and the impact of authoritarianism on their lives across multiple generations. Sovereignty is a deeply personal and insightful exploration set against the backdrop of Austria’s journey from Nazi rule to independence during the Cold War. The book launch will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024, at Oesterreichische Nationalbank, Austria’s central bank in Vienna.Sovereignty is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of authoritarianism. The book begins with the author's grandmother, Maria, raising her children in a society where authoritarian worldviews shaped every moment from the cradle to the grave. Through her story and those of her four children, Chudoba paints a vivid picture of life in Austria during a turbulent period marked by destruction, hunger, occupation, and geopolitical brinkmanship. The book details how his parents, born during World War II, came of age in a society still grappling with the effects of authoritarianism and the Cold War division of the world into East and West.The book is dedicated to the author’s parents’ generation, “breaking free from the burden of a toxic authoritarian patriarchy”. Sovereignty details how after the war, Austria grappled with the challenge of rebuilding, not just economically and politically, but also socially. The author’s parents and their generation represent a turning point, as they sought to move beyond the trauma of authoritarianism and raise the next generation with love and care, moving away from domination as the bedrock of education.The narrative delves into the complexities of individual choices under a system of “poisonous pedagogy,” a term for the authoritarian parenting style that was prevalent in Europe at the time. This included methods of corporal punishment, and also the more subtle, no less harmful, use of psychological violence and humiliation. Sovereignty highlights the challenges faced by the Silent Generation as they sought to break free from the toxic patriarchal structures that had shaped their lives, establish their own identities, and build a better future for their children.Chudoba's own coming-of-age experiences, including a transformative cycling trip through Europe in 1989, provide a unique perspective on the changing political landscape and the fall of the Iron Curtain. He reflects on the significance of events like the fall of the Berlin Wall, as well as on the enduring nature of authoritarianism. Chudoba notes that with the Silent Generation passing, society may be at risk of unlearning the hard-won lessons of the twentieth century.As authoritarian tendencies resurge globally, Sovereignty offers a timely reminder of the importance of vigilance in safeguarding democratic values. Chudoba notes that many questions about this period will remain unanswered as future generations can no longer relate to the trauma their parents and grandparents lived through. The effects of toxic, authoritarian education engendered a collective form of self-dissociation and enabled the abuse of others. The author’s hope is that the book will contribute to remembrance and intergenerational learning, inspiring readers to reflect on the importance of personal responsibility and the ongoing struggle for freedom and autonomy.Key themes explored in the book:• The impact of authoritarianism on individuals and families across multiple generations.• The challenges of overcoming a toxic patriarchal legacy.• The struggle for personal sovereignty and self-determination.• The importance of remembrance and intergenerational learning.• The enduring nature of authoritarianism and the need for continued vigilance in safeguarding democratic values.Translating Sovereignty offers unique challengesThe book is currently being translated into German, with publication planned for May 2025 to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 70th anniversary of the Austrian State Treaty. This translation process, undertaken in cooperation with the Universities of Graz, Innsbruck and Vienna, is also serving as a unique case study in exploring the limitations of AI. The author has discovered that certain concepts and experiences are particularly difficult to convey across languages. For instance, the German term “Lebenslüge” – which encapsulates the idea of a lie that sustains one's entire life – has no direct English equivalent and requires a whole slew of words to translate. This underscores the importance of human understanding and sensitivity in capturing the nuances of language and lived experience.About the AuthorJohannes Chudoba is an author, CEO, researcher, and international development professional with a deep passion for exploring the intersection of history, culture, and personal experience. He holds a master's degree in cross-cultural communication from the University of Graz in Austria and a master's degree in Public Affairs from Princeton University. Chudoba has lived and worked in various countries, including Russia, Ireland, and Central Asia, where he has been involved in a wide range of development projects. He is currently based in Vienna, Austria.

Johannes Chudoba Sovereignty Overcoming Authoritarianism Part 1 of the Generations Trilogy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.