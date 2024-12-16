Water to Thrive Announces Brint Patrick as New Executive Director

Brint Patrick - Executive Director of Water to Thrive

With Brint's guidance, Water to Thrive will expand it's clean water initiatives, to bring the life-changing gift of clean water to even more communities.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, TX – Water to Thrive, a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through access to clean and safe water in rural East African communities, is pleased to welcome Brint Patrick as its new Executive Director. Mr. Patrick will officially assume his role on January 6, 2025, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in international nonprofit management, operations, and organizational development.Mr. Patrick’s career highlights include serving as Executive Director of the Lowcountry Chapter of the American Red Cross, where he managed large-scale operations, directed disaster response efforts, and spearheaded impactful fundraising initiatives. During his tenure, he engaged and inspired board members, volunteers, and community stakeholders to advance critical missions, leaving a legacy of operational excellence and collaboration.In a prior role as Executive Director of Restoration Gateway, Patrick led transformative initiatives, including the construction of a hospital in Uganda. His leadership was pivotal in fostering local community engagement, enhancing volunteer contributions, and advancing the organization’s mission to serve vulnerable populations. Patrick also brings extensive experience from his leadership roles at Shelter For Life International, where he currently serves as Board Chairman and Director, and other positions that have emphasized program innovation, donor engagement, and cross-cultural team leadership.“This role aligns perfectly with my skills and passions, offering a unique opportunity to bring hope and tangible change to communities most in need,” said Patrick. “I’m honored to join Water to Thrive and look forward to partnering with the Board, donors, and our implementing partners to expand our reach and impact.”Water to Thrive also expresses its profound gratitude to Susanne Wilson, who has faithfully served as Executive Director since 2015. Under her leadership, the organization achieved remarkable growth, funding hundreds of water projects and forging stronger connections with supporters and partners. Wilson’s dedication and vision leave an enduring legacy as she transitions to the next chapter of her life.“We are thrilled to welcome Brint Patrick as our new Executive Director,” said Dick Moeller, Chairman of the Board. “Brint’s expertise and deep commitment to meaningful service make him the ideal leader to build on Susanne Wilson’s incredible work. With his guidance, we aim to expand our clean water initiatives, deepen relationships with stakeholders, and bring the life-changing gift of clean water to even more communities.”Since its founding in 2008, Water to Thrive has implemented over 1,900 clean water projects, transforming the lives of more than 900,000 individuals in Ethiopia, Uganda, and Tanzania.For more information about Water to Thrive and its mission, visit our website or follow the organization on Facebook Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.