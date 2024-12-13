Veterinary Surgical Procedures Market to Reach USD 94.57 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.0% From 2025 to 2034

Veterinary Surgical Procedures Market

The surge in pet possession, particularly in urban regions, is driving the market demand.

The procedures include systematic surgeries such as spaying or neutering to more intricate functions including orthopedic repairs, tumor eradication, and soft tissue surgeries” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our veterinary surgical procedures market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.0%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 48.30 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 94.57 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Veterinary surgical procedures circumscribe a broad gamut of surgeries carried out on animals to detect, cure, or rectify medical conditions. Surgical procedures are an important constituent of veterinary care permitting veterinarians to confront several health problems in animals that may not react to other configurations of cure.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The procedures play a crucial part in sustaining the holistic happiness and standard of life for the animal friends. Some usual surgical procedures in veterinary medicine involve soft tissue surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and minimally invasive processes utilizing endoscopy and laparoscopy. Owners are eager to dispense an elevated aggregate of progressive surgical procedures to enhance the pet’s standard of life pushing the veterinary surgical procedures market demand.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Avante Animal Health• B. Braun SE• Ethicon US LLC• GerMedUSA• Im3 Inc.• Integra LifeSciences• Jorgen Kruuse A/S• Medtronic• Neogen Corporation• Sklar Surgical Instruments• Smiths Group plc• STERIS• Surgical Holdings• World Precision Instruments𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Growing Awareness of Pet Ownership: The growing consciousness amongst pet possessors about prohibitive healthcare and the advantages of surgical procedures for pets has caused wider approval of elective surgeries such as spaying, neutering, and dental cures, thus pushing the market growth. Additionally, the surge in veterinary expertise with more veterinarians following progressive training in fields such as orthopedics, oncology, and neurology is boosting the demand for veterinary surgical procedures market growth.Technological Progressions: Progression in veterinary technology has notably transfigured the arena of veterinary surgery, improving accuracy, security, and comprehensive success rates. The advancement of modern surgical instruments such as accuracy scalpels, laser devices, and energy-dependent tools sanction veterinarians to execute intricate processes with profound regulation, lessening tissue injury and decreasing recuperation times.Growing Detrimental Illnesses in Pets: Detrimental illnesses such as cancer, orthopedic disorders, and dental issues are becoming common in pets, especially as progressions in veterinary care and nutrition assist in prolonged lifecycles. The surging age of pets causes a growing probability of these illnesses, which pushes the demand for surgeries such as tumor eradication, joint substitutions, and dental extractions. Further, orthopedic conditions such as hip dysplasia and ligament tears frequently need surgical mediation, particularly in extensive breeds liable to these conditions.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬• The veterinary surgical procedures market segmentation is based on procedure type, animal type, end use, and region.• Based on animal type analysis, the large animal segment held the largest market share. Horses, cattle, livestock, and other big animals are important to industries such as agriculture, dairy, and equestrian sports, rendering their fitness and prosperity a notable economic concern.• Based on procedure type analysis, the orthopedic surgery segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing existence of musculoskeletal disorders and growing cases of injuries in pets and big animals, such as fractures, joint dislocations, and ligament tears, which need surgical mediation for a productive cure.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the veterinary surgical procedures market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of growing pet ownership in the region, with several homes in view of pets as family members and looking for elevated standard healthcare.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing aggregate of animal welfare NGOs geographically are prescribing for enhanced veterinary care and surgical processes.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬How much is the veterinary surgical procedures market?The market size was valued at USD 48.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 94.57 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the veterinary surgical procedures market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which segment, by animal type, led the market in 2024?The large animal segment dominated the market in 2024.Browse PMR's Veterinary Surgical Procedures Market Report Coverage from Different Publications: Veterinary Surgical Procedures Market Size , Trends Analysis 2034 by Key Vendors- Avante Animal Health, B. Braun SE, Ethicon US LLC, GerMedUSA𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Gastrointestinal Products Market:Patient Support Technology Market:Medical Device Engineering Market:Paracetamol IV Market:Digestive & Intestinal Remedies Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

