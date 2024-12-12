AG Platkin Steps Up Efforts to Combat Gun Violence Through Coalition with Other States

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that 16 Attorneys General have formed a multistate coalition to hold irresponsible firearms industry members accountable for their devastating impact on gun violence.

This multistate coalition, the first of its kind, aims to reduce gun violence through the coordinated enforcement of the States’ respective civil liability and consumer protection laws, among other authority, thereby promoting public safety and saving lives.

“Together with my fellow Attorneys General, I will fight to protect our state residents from the wanton disregard for human life caused by bad actors in the firearms industry, which contribute to rising gun violence,” said Attorney General Platkin. “This is not about curtailing lawful gun ownership. This is about protecting our communities from irresponsible business practices that contribute to unsafe gun proliferation, the kind that leads to mass shootings in our churches, synagogues, schools, shopping malls, concerts, and supermarkets.”

“These lawsuits are part of our overall effort to treat gun violence like the public health crisis that it is—which has resulted in the lowest level of gun violence ever recorded in New Jersey. As Attorneys General, this is what we do: we hold bad actors accountable when they violate our laws in ways that make our residents less safe. The firearm industry is no exception, period.”

“Gun violence is a national crisis, demanding a unified response,” said Ravi Ramanathan, Director of the Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office (SAFE), which is tasked with enforcing New Jersey’s gun industry public safety law through civil remedies. “Our coalition will continue to send a clear message that we intend to stop reckless business practices that endanger the public.”

In the first action of the coalition, Attorney General Platkin and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed lawsuits in their respective state courts against gunmaker Glock, for violations of their respective State laws. The lawsuits allege that Glock handguns can easily be configured to fire automatically as illegal machine guns by affixing an inexpensive add-on component commonly known as a “Glock switch.”

The States joining the coalition today all share the same goal of holding members of the firearms industry — including manufacturers, distributors, and sellers — accountable when their business practices result in unlawful sales, gun trafficking, and other outcomes that put lives at risk.

In New Jersey, SAFE has sued gun stores for repeated sales to unverified buyers, a gun show operator and gun show vendor for targeting the sale of ghost gun products to state residents, and a gun store for failing to properly store its guns overnight as required by state law, which resulted in the theft of twenty weapons.

Many of the offices joining the multistate coalition have pursued civil enforcement in their jurisdictions under their respective state law authorities:

The nation’s gun violence epidemic causes more than a massive loss of life. A Joyce Foundation report published earlier this year on state civil enforcement efforts noted that gun violence results in over $500 billion in economic losses annually in the United States.

In addition to New Jersey and Minnesota, the other States joining the coalition are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

SAFE is a first-in-the-nation office focused on firearms industry accountability. The SAFE Office was established by Attorney General Platkin in 2022 to exercise the Attorney General’s authority under the gun industry public safety legislation, P.L. 2022, c. 56, and to facilitate the efficient and effective administration of laws pertaining to gun violence.

