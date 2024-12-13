State health department seeks input on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Colorado landfills

Denver (December 12, 2024): The CDPHE Air Pollution Control Division is starting public meetings focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from municipal solid waste landfills. These landfills are significant sources of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Addressing emissions from municipal solid waste landfills will help Colorado achieve its ambitious climate goals.

“Public input helps us develop more meaningful and effective rules, and we welcome local communities, organizations, and individuals to get involved,” said CDPHE Air Pollution Control Division Director Michael Ogletree. “Listening to diverse experiences and feedback will help us continue leading the way to address climate change and reduce air pollution that harms Colorado communities. We’re committed to ensuring community input helps inform any proposed rules to protect clean air.”

Public feedback will help inform a new rule proposal, which the division plans to present to the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission in 2025. During the upcoming public meetings, the division will share the proposed rule’s concept and requirements, answer questions, and listen to public feedback. The division will provide Spanish translation and interpretation upon request. Registration is required:

From August to November 2024, the division convened a group of diverse experts to inform early development of the rule proposal. In addition, the division met with the Community Council for Environmental Justice and Air Quality and is working with environmental justice policy experts to make sure the proposed rule effectively considers protections for neighboring communities. The division will continue developing the rule proposal with feedback received at public meetings and in writing. The division is considering proposing new requirements such as:

Installing gas collection and control systems at landfills, and requiring these systems be installed sooner than federal requirements.

Methane monitoring requirements, including options to use alternative monitoring technologies and remote monitoring to identify large emission sources.

Phasing out open flares to require enclosed flares for methane emissions control. Landfill operators use flares to burn off captured landfill gas, which changes methane to less potent gases, like carbon dioxide.

Reducing methane emissions from municipal solid waste landfills is one of many actions outlined in the state’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap 2.0, which lays out key actions to help Colorado achieve its climate goals. Municipal solid waste landfills contain organic waste that emits greenhouse gases as it decays. Organic waste can include food scraps, lawn and garden trimmings, and wood.

In October 2024, the commission adopted changes to the state’s greenhouse gas reporting requirements that apply to municipal solid waste landfills. These updates complement the new landfill methane reduction rule the division plans to propose in 2025.

