NEXT EXPO Bengaluru 2025: The International Luxury Real Estate Showcase in India

India’s premier luxury property event, NEXT EXPO Bengaluru 2025

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NEXT EXPO Bengaluru 2025, India’s premier luxury property exhibition, will take place in April 2025 in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, the economic hub of Karnataka, also known as the Silicon Valley of India. Set for April 25th-26th, 2025, the event will be hosted at the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru.

NEXT has earned a stellar reputation as the leading platform for international luxury real estate, bringing together top developers and sales brands from around the globe. This exclusive event offers them the opportunity to present their world-class projects and services to a high-profile audience of Indian buyers and investors.


Key Features of NEXT EXPO Bengaluru 2025:
1.) Event Dates: April 25-26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
2.) Venue: Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru
3.) Expected Attendees: Over 4,800+ VIP Indian guests
4.) Exhibitors: More than 140 real estate brands from over 45 countries
5.) Activities: Over 50 seminars, forums, and VIP receptions
6.) Media Coverage: Over 200 official media and show partners



The event will showcase an impressive lineup of globally renowned brands like Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s International Real Estate, Emaar, Aldar, Nakheel, Meraas, Coldwell Banker, Compass, and more. The exhibition will feature representatives from diverse regions, including China, USA, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, UAE, UK, Australia, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and others, offering a truly global perspective on luxury real estate.

As India’s economy continues to grow, a rising class of highly educated, affluent individuals are seeking premium investment opportunities. NEXT EXPO 2025 presents an ideal platform for connecting with these potential buyers and investors.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the world of luxury real estate at NEXT Bengaluru 2025—an event like no other!


